A Second Coming gas plant located on CMD road in Magodo area of Lagos has exploded and currently in flames.

According to Channels TV, the fire has spread to other properties in the neighbourhood.

Two persons have been reported dead and several injured.

A live video from the scene, aired on Channels, showed officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) carrying wounded persons to safety.