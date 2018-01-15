Death toll in Lagos gas explosion rises to 10

news

At least 10 persons have been reported dead and many injured following an explosion at the Second Coming gas plant in Magodo, Lagos.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service are already on the scene, struggling to put out the overwhelming fire.

The inferno is said to have spread to other facilities in the neighbourhood.

A live video from the scene, aired on Channels TV, showed officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) carrying casualties on stretchers into a standby vehicle.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained but reports say it was caused by a leaking tanker at the plant.