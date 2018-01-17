Home > News > Local >

12 killed, 48 wounded in suicide bomb attack in Borno

In Maiduguri

Eye witnesses told newsmen that the mayhem was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated by a male suicide bomber.

12 killed, 48 wounded in suicide bomb attack in Benue play

Scene of a bomb blast - Photo for illustrative purpose
About twelve people have been killed and 48 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Eye witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the mayhem was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated by a male suicide bomber at Alai Fadawu market on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

One other male bomber detonated the IED strapped to his body and blew up himself alone without causing any other casualties.

The witnesses said the incident occurred at 4.15 p.m. when people gathered for trading activities.

More details later.

