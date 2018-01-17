news

About twelve people have been killed and 48 wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Eye witnesses told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the mayhem was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was detonated by a male suicide bomber at Alai Fadawu market on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

One other male bomber detonated the IED strapped to his body and blew up himself alone without causing any other casualties.

The witnesses said the incident occurred at 4.15 p.m. when people gathered for trading activities.

More details later.