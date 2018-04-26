NSE emerges preferred host for 2018 ASEA conference

news

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday won the hosting right for the 2018 African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA).

Mr Oscar Onyema, NSE Chief Executive Officer, said that the ASEA conference would hold from Nov. 25 to 27 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Onyema, also ASEA President, said that NSE won a similar hosting right for the 2009 edition which was held in Abuja.

“The ASEA conference will continue to be a major platform of cooperation for the African business community”, he said.

Onyema said that the conference would provide a great opportunity for investors, policy makers, government, leaders of African exchanges, media and other market stakeholders to network and share valuable experiences.

He said that participants at the conference would discuss the future development of financial markets in Africa, with the goal of mapping a route to a sustainable future for the African economy.

Onyema said that about 1,000 delegates were expected at the event which was considered one of the most important financial conferences of the continent due to its attraction to eminent thought leaders, important decision makers and investors interested in the African market.

We will leverage the opportunity to reinforce the position of The Nigerian Stock Exchange as a sophisticated bourse, energise the Nigerian capital market eco-system, and showcase Nigeria as an attractive tourism destination amongst others, added Onyema”.

He said that the annual conference was ASEA’s flagship event.

Onyema said that the conference themed “Champions On The Rise: Africa’s Ascension To A More Sustainable Future”, the 2018 edition had robust agenda and an impressive array of thought leaders as speakers.

He said that the two-day conference would feature keynote addresses and presentations, panel discussions and interactive sessions on burning issues around Africa’s global competitiveness.

Onyema said that the conference would also dwell on emerging technologies and inclusive growth, within the broader perspectives of sustainability.

The conference, according to the him, will provide a platform for networking and business opportunities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASEA is the premier Association of 28 securities exchanges covering 32 countries in Africa.

It aims at developing its members, enhancing the global competitiveness of member exchanges and providing a platform for networking and exchange of information.

ASEA, established in 1993, works with African member exchanges to unlock the potential of the African Capital Markets by providing an authoritative information portal on African capital markets, and providing aggregated statistics and information on African exchanges.

ASEA’s vision is to enable African Securities Exchanges to be key drivers of the economic and societal transformation of Africa by the year 2025.