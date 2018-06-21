Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

CBN boosts forex market with $210 million

Isaac Okorafor CBN boosts forex market with $210 million

According to him, the bank, in its desire to meet customers’ needs, offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got 55 million dollars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor play

CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor

(News Express Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Isaac Okorafor, Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the apex bank boosted the foreign exchange market with 210 million dollars to meet customers’ requests in various segments.

Okoroafor said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the bank, in its desire to meet customers’ needs, offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment got 55 million dollars.

Okorafor also said customers needing foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated 55 million dollars.

He recalled that the CBN on thursday, intervened with 343.06 million dollars to cater for requests in the retail segment of the foreign exchange market.

He added that the naira continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360 per dollar in the Bureau De Change (BDC), segment of the market Wednesday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fish Farming Ever thought of starting this business? Here's howbullet
2 Tailoring Here's how to start a fashion and style businessbullet
3 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme goes into pause mode to honour late...bullet

Related Articles

Finance Nigeria's central bank supports forex market with $210 million ahead of Eid-el-Fitr celebration
Finance Here's what every importer and FX dealer should know about the CBN's Naira-Yuan swap
Finance Nigeria's BDCs and banks will now get the dollar at the same price
CBN Apex bank says Bureaux de Change, banks will now get dollar at same price
Adebayo Adelabu Buhari approves retirement of CBN Deputy Governor
Finance Nigeria's central bank injects fresh $210 million into forex market to prevent shortage of dollars
Finance Nigeria's central bank pumps more dollars into forex market
Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap deal - CBN
Finance Nigeria's central bank pumps $293 million into FX market ahead of MPC meeting

Business

Transform your leadership, transform your world
COSTrAD Transform your leadership, transform your world
FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style
World Milk Day FrieslandCampina celebrates 2018 'World Milk Day' in grand style
Mr. Gasana Francis, Chairman, Scaletech Ltd; Mrs. Clare Omatseye, Managing Director, JNC International (JNCI); Engr. Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group; Mr. George Etomi, Principal Partner, GEPLAW; Mr. Damola Akindolire, Executive Director, Real Estate, Alpha Mead Group; Mr. Dipo Davies, CEO, Realhouse Communications and Mrs. Wale Odufalu at the Nigerian Facilities Management (FM) Roundtable 2018 recently held in Lagos.
World Facilities Management `
Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business
Rosabon Financial Services Mrs Olufunsho easily accessed 5m to start her business