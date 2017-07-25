Home > Movies >

Nigerians pay tribute to the prolific Adebayo Faleti, who

Adebayo Faleti Reactions to actor and poet's death at 86

Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Wole Soyinka, Bimbo Akintola among others pay tribute to prolific actor and poet, Adebayo Faleti.

Adebayo Faleti.

Adebayo Faleti.

Adebayo Faleti 7 things you probably didn't know about late actor
Adebayo Faleti Veteran actor and poet dies at 86
"Kadara" Movie premieres at Adeyemi Afolayan's memorial [photos]
#ManCrushMonday Tunde Kelani, Nollywood's storyteller
Pulse Blogger 'Yoruba Movies have no logical thinking, message'
Nigerian Entertainment Conference Alex Okosi, Lagbaja, Tony Okoroji, Cobhams, Baba Sala, Others to receive the prestigious NET Honours
Tunde Kelani 8 things you should know about renowned filmmaker
Adebayo Faleti Son of veteran actor narrates how he passed away
Nollywood 'Healthy' Yoruba actor found dead in sitting position
Nigeria is still reeling from the death of renowned journalist, poet and actor, Adebayo Faleti.

Faleti, who passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at the age of 86, s the author of award winning book "Eda Ko L’aropin".

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti.

Veteran actor, author and broadcaster, Adebayo Faleti.

Celebrities including Wole Soyinka, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Bimbo Akintola among others who were influenced by his creativity, took to social media to share their memories of the late Faleti.

 

 

Wole Soyinka's tribute

 “So soon after Abiola Irele, another pillar of the Shrine of Letters succumbs to the exigences of Time and leaves our horizon cloudy.

“Adebayo Faleti was a pioneer in virtually every genre of literary creativity, and its expansion. No one should have been surprised to watch him lift the level of acting in the flush of Nigerian films, with his  studied, subtle character portrayals.

“Yoruba scholarship owes him much, and will honour him befittingly. More importantly is that he leaves for us memories of his unassuming presence which so richly embodied the expression: “Still waters run deep.”

Adebayo Faleti worked as a journalist in many media houses including NTA.

Adebayo Faleti worked as a journalist in many media houses including NTA.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State

“The death of Pa Adebayo Faleti is a huge loss in so many ways. His death is a big blow to the theatre and entertainment circle, a big blow to the cultural world as well as to the Yoruba language community.

“His appearance and personality attested to the promotion of Omoluabi ethos the Yoruba people are known for and which the State of Osun stands for and promotes in all facets of human endeavours.

“Faleti exemplified the advocacy for and exhibition of Yoruba language and culture in his writings and on stage particularly with one of his celebrated novels, Won ro pe Were ni.

“Thespian of a first-class mold and a cultural ambassador,  Faleti will not be forgotten for his immense patriotism and sincere commitment to a better Nigeria and promotion and contributions to Yoruba language and culture.”

 

 

Bimbo Akintola's tribute

"Erin wo! A True legend has fallen. This is definitely a big loss to me as Pa Adebayo Faleti was like a father. I will never forget all the advices you gave me; Though you are gone but your words and works will live forever, RIP SIR."

Faleti is also known for translating Nigeria's national anthem from English to Yoruba language.

May his soul rest in peace.

