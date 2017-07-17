Home > Movies >

Jodie Whittaker revealed as 1st female doctor on "Doctor Who"

"Doctor Who" Jodie Whittaker revealed as show's 1st female Time Lord

BBC has made history with the selection of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Time Lord on "Doctor Who."

Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor on 'Doctor Who" play

Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor on 'Doctor Who"

(BBC)

On Sunday, July 16, 2017,  BBC revealed that the next doctor on "Doctor Who" will be played by Jodie Whittaker.

The actress will succeed the current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, who announced in January that he would exit the show after the 2017 Christmas Special.

play Peter Capaldi would leave the show after the 2017 "Doctor Who" special (BBC)

 

While the show has had quite a number of strong female characters like The Master and River Song, Whittaker as the 13th Time Lord is the first time a woman will portray the title character.

 The actress is popular for her role in the British crime drama "Broadchurch," whose creator Chris Chibnall is taking over as "Doctor Who" showrunner from Steven Moffat.

play

 

Reacting to the announcement, Whittaker said, "It feels completely overwhelming; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be."

Whittaker playing the 13th doctor elicited excitement from some fans, but opposition from others who insist that the character was created to be male.

 

 

 

Whittaker is expected to make her first appearance in the Christmas Special and take over the role in the following season.

