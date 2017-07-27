"Queen's Justice,' the upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones” season 7, teases one of the most anticipated meeting between.

In the previous episode, Jon Snow left Winterfell for Dragonstone, to meet with Daenerys Targaryen, who as summoned him.

From the promo video and photos that have been released, the two will meet in the new episode which airs on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

The teaser photos also feature Tyrion, Littlefinger and Sansa Stark.

In the teaser video, Euron Greyjoy is also seen receiving a grand welcome in King’s Landing.

In episode two, he intercepted the boats carrying Yara, Theon Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand and her sand snakes, who were headed to Dorne. He takes Yara and Ellaria prisoners.

In the premiere episode, Euron had promised Cersei a special prize in order to convince her to marry him. He probably was referring to Daenerys' army.

The synopsis for the episode reads; Daenerys holds court; Cersei returns a gift; Jaime learns from his mistakes.

What do you want to see in the new episode of “Game of Thrones?”