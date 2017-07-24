Home > Movies >

7 best moments from "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2

"Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2 was more about forging alliances that will kick off the bloodbath filled season. Check out 7 best moments from episode.

  • Published:
(HBO)

The second episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 was more about forging alliances that will kick off a very much anticipated bloodbath season.

Titled "Stormborn," Pulse Movies has put together seven moments from the episode which aired on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Check them out;

1. Daenerys Targaryen begins her plan 

"Shall we begin?" Daenerys Targaryen asked in the final moments of the season seven premiere.

Dany and her special advisors kick off their plan to take over the Iron Throne in the second episode of the seventh season.

She is surrounded by quite a number of people including Tyrion, Lord Varys, Yara Greyjoy, Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand and the Red Woman Meisandre - all who have different opinions.

At the end, Dany listens to Tyrion's advice about taking Casterly Rock before going for King's Landing.

In a private moment between Olenna and Dany, the former warns that she has outlived clever men like Tyrion because she chose to ignore them.

play

 

2. Cersei makes a move

In King's Landing, Cersei gathers some lords, including Sammy Tarley's father. She reminds them of the actions of the Mad King and makes Dany sound as mad as her father.

Also, her right-hand man, Qyburn, has an idea on how to defeat the dragons - a gigantic crossbow.

play

3. The Missandei and Grey Worm moment

Finally, Missandei and Grey Worm have their moment when Missandei comes to bid the latter farewell before he departs for Casterly Rock.

Grey Worm takes off his clothes for Missandei to see him. She accepts him as he is and they finally have sex.

play

4.  Sammy Tarley is a determined to cure Ser Jorah's infection

After Ser Jorah is told that there's no cure for his illness, Sammy decides to conduct a risky and prohibited operation on him, without permission from his superiors.

play

5. A Stark reunion is underway

Arya Stark meets her old friend Hot Pie at an inn in Westeros. She learns that the Boltons no longer have control of the North and that Jon Snow is now king.

She changes her mind about heading to King's Landing and heads for Winterfell.

On her way to the North, she runs into her Direwolf, Nymeria. She tries to persuade her to return to the North with her, but the latter simply walks away.

play

6. Jon Snow heads for Dragonstone, hands the North over to Sansa

Jon Snow receives a letter from Dany, summoning him to Dragonstone. Of course, she wants him to 'bend the knee,' but we would have to wait for the next episode to see how that goes.

He also receives a letter from Sammy, alerting him about the dragonglass in Dragonstone.

He decides to meet with Dany, to ask for dragonglass and also form an alliance with her.

While he is away, he hands over the North to a reliable hand - Sansa Stark.

He also beats up Littlefinger for saying he has feelings for Sansa.

play

 

7. Euron Greyjoy starts off the battle for the season

Euron Greyjoy intercepts the boats carrying Yara, Theon Greyjoy, Ellaria Sand and her sand snakes, who were headed to Dorne.

While he didn't kill his niece or Ellaria, he takes them prisoners.

In the previous episode, he had promised Cersei a special prize in order to convince her to marry him. He probably was referring to Daenerys' army.

Also, Theon, who was supposed to 'protect' his sister, dropped his sword and jumped into the sea the moment he saw his uncle holding his sister hostage. 

play

Have you seen the episode? Share your thoughts with in the comment section.

