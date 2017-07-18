Woody Harrelson reveals how wife forgave him after foursome

Celebrities, like any of us, are fallible human beings who occasionally err in their responsibilities to their loved ones.

And, as his recent Hollywood Reporter cover story reveals, A-list actor Woody Harrelson is no exception. In a candid sit-down with the Los Angeles trade publication, Harrelson bared his soul to the public, dishing on everything from a trip to jail he took as a young man to the story of a publicized foursome he had in 2002 that, somehow, his wife forgave him for.

The incident seemed to stem from a simple night of drinking for Harrelson, who describes himself as a "happy drunk." Though, he also noted that "sometimes I drink to the point where I'm not really thinking very clearly." This was obviously one of those occasions.

"I went to this bar in London, and afterward these girls came up to me, these two girls, and asked me, 'So you want to take a walk on the wild side?' So I said, 'I guess I do.' And then I hopped in the car, and another girl I didn't even know hopped in," he recalled. "We went to my place, and one of the girls was a razzi [paparazzi] or worked for them, worked for the rags. And she got a photographer to come out. That one girl manipulated the other two."

Unsurprisingly, Harrelson's wife, Laura Louie, found out; but amazingly, she let him off the hook. The extent of her generosity is not lost on Harrelson.

"Laura—this really gives you a sense of the depth of her compassion—what she said to me after finding out was, 'That must be really hard for you, to have this shit exposed,'" he said. "She just said that. Now that doesn't mean she wasn't upset. How did I apologize? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we're still together."

On a more touching note, Harrelson also revealed how he fell in love with Louie, who he first met when she became his personal assistant. It's a winding story that you should read in full here, but the anecdote culminates with a particularly touching passage about when they finally revealed their love for one another.

"I'd written this song for her. And we were up around Mulholland [Drive, above Los Angeles], where I'd bought a house—I still have that place—and you could see both sides of the city and everything's nice and perfect," he said. "I remember I was 28, and there's a line in it: 'I'm only 28, but I'm bored with everything I do. / I've got nothing when I'm not next to you. … Are you thinking about me, baby? / 'Cause I'm thinking about you.' It was pretty direct. I play her the song, and afterward she says, 'Woody, I've been in love with you for the last two and a half years.' The insecure actor in me is like, 'What about the other six months?!' But I moved through that, and I picked her up and carried her inside to my bedroom, and we made love, and we began a great relationship."

It's a beautiful story, and no doubt indicates why Louie was so forgiving of Harrelson's later mistake. But, guys, remember: Not all women may be so charitable.

