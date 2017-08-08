According to reports, the affected committee chairmen are those of Gokana, Asari-Toru, Emohua and Ogu-Bolo Local Government Areas.
The governor thanked the Chairmen for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.
The statement did not specify reasons for the sacking of the affected caretaker committee chairmen.