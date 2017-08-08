Home > Local >

Nyesom Wike :  Gov sacks caretaker committee chairmen of 4 LGAs in Rivers

Nyesom Wike Gov sacks caretaker committee chairmen of 4 LGAs in Rivers

According to reports, the affected committee chairmen are those of Gokana, Asari-Toru, Emohua and Ogu-Bolo Local Government Areas.

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike play

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Monday in Port Harcourt relieved the Chairmen of four Local Government Caretaker Committees of their appointments.

According to a statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the governor on Electronic Media, the affected committee chairmen are those of Gokana, Asari-Toru, Emohua and Ogu-Bolo Local Government Areas.

The governor thanked the Chairmen for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

The statement did not specify reasons for the sacking of the affected caretaker committee chairmen.

