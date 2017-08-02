Home > Politics >

Wike :  Rivers Gov moves to shut down Port Harcourt hotel where Amaechi lodges

Wike accused Amaechi and other APC members of rigging the just concluded Rivers rerun election at the four star hotel.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his predecessor Rotimi Amaechi are doing everything possible to destroy what is left of each other's reputation and political career.

In what is the latest in their protracted feud, Wike has reportedly ordered the revocation of the certificate of occupancy of a hotel in Port Harcourt, where Amaechi lodges when he visits the state.

The Novotel Hotel facility, which is located at 3 Stadium road, Rumola, Port Harcourt, is said to be a four star hotel with 117 rooms.

.Wike had described the hotel as a "den of electoral fraudsters", adding that his administration will not tolerate insecurity and instability.

A former commissioner of information in the state, Austin Tam-George, had expressed disappointment over the Governor's action.

He said, "The revocation of the certificate of occupancy of Novotel Hotel in Port Harcourt over the weekend by Governor Nyesom Wike disappoints and saddens me.

"If a business premises is suspected or established to be a crime scene, the police, acting on a court order, could move in to take control.

"It is extraordinary for a state government to revoke the certificate of occupancy of a business, simply because opposition politicians lodged there.

"Politicians in the state might think this is part of politics."

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 2, Wike's spokesman, Simeon Nwakaudu, faulted the ex-commissioner's comment.

He said, "Novotel is not above the law. Therefore, it must face the consequences of its illegal actions.

"Dr Tam-George is aware that Governor Wike never plays to gallery. He is always committed to the defence of Rivers people.  Tam-George is aware that Rotimi Amaechi and hundreds of security personnel used Novotel during the rerun elections.

"On Saturday, 30th July, 2017, Novotel lived up to its notorious reputation as a den of electoral fraudsters. Amaechi and his associates used the hotel to rig the APC local government congress. This ungodly action led to mass protests across Port Harcourt, which culminated in protests within the premises of Novotel.

"It took the timely intervention of Governor Wike for the situation to be contained as the security personnel detailed to assist the minister of transportation rig his party’s non-elective congress almost opened fire on the protesters.

"While Governor Wike continues to build the framework for investments in the state, he will continue to insist that all businesses operate in line with the tenets of the law."

ALSO READ: Wike has no evidence against me – Amaechi says

The hotel, however, is still going about its normal business operations.

Someone believed to be a staff of the hotel confirmed to The Cable that the business is still running.

"We are still in business, normal activities are ongoing," he said.

Amaechi's camp has not reacted to the development as at the time of filing this report.

