Home > Local >

Senate orders arrest of Glo CEO, others over 'missing' N30trn

National Assembly Senate orders arrest of Globacom CEO, 29 others over 'missing' N30trn

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport had summoned over 60 executives of the companies for questioning, but only 33 showed up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian Senate play

Nigerian Senate

(Pulse)

Babachir Lawal Here's why report on suspended SGF hasn't been made public
Obasanjo I don’t regret stopping OBJ’s third term agenda – Ken Nnamani
Ibrahim Magu I didn’t ask anyone to collect money from people – EFCC boss says
Saraki Refund all monies collected as pension - Group tells Senate President
Double Salaries Fashola, Ngige, Fayemi deny receiving pension
Aregbesola Olagunsoye Oyinlola, others pay Osun Gov condolence visit over mother's death [PHOTOS]
Saraki Senate summons Glo over alleged N30trn revenue leakage
Bukola Saraki Constitution amendment will succeed this time
Saraki SERAP welcomes Senate President’s move to stop receiving pensions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate has ordered the police to arrest the Chief Executives of 30 firms after they failed to appear before the upper chamber over the ongoing probe of national revenue loss.

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport had summoned over 60 executives of the companies for questioning, but only 33 were said to have shown up.

The companies were allegedly involved in the N30 trillion-revenue loss in the maritime sector.

At the committee's meeting on Friday, August 4, the Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodunma, said by shunning the summon, the companies disrespected the National Assembly.

He said, "It is no longer going to be business as usual.

"We have directed the Nigeria Police to arrest the heads of the firms and bring them before us.

"If we can suspend our recess as lawmakers to see to the end of this investigation, I see no reason why the firms that have been indicted will not come to defend themselves."

The companies include Globacom mobile, Crown Flour Mills, British American Tobacco, CCECC, Dana Group, Olam Int. Ltd., Hong Xing Steel Co. Ltd., Visafone, African Wire, Star Comments and Allied Ltd. and Aarti Steel Nig. Ltd.

ALSO READ: Senate quizzes 60 firms over alleged N30trn revenue leakage

Others are Abyem-Diva Int. Ltd., Gagasel Int., Friesland Capina, Etco Nig., Edic Chemicals and Allied Distributors, De United Foods, Don Climax Group, Skill G Nig. Ltd., Premium Seafood and La Rauf Nig. Ltd.

Also involved are Standard Metallurgical Co. Ltd., Kam Industries, IBG Investment Ltd., Orazulike Trading Co. Ltd., Popular Foods Ltd., A-Kelnal Integrated & Logistics Services, African Industries, African Tiles & Ceramics and ZTE Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Sokoto State Govt 'Why we bought N650M Abuja house for Sultan'bullet
3 Buhari President meets Obasanjo in Londonbullet

Local

Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Governor recalls 6 sacked commissioners
Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Here's why report on suspended SGF hasn't been made public
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby exchanging pleasantries at the Abuja House, London, in March 2017.
Buhari Archbishop of Canterbury visits President in London
President, Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-azzez Suleima (left); President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima and North Central Coordinator, Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Mohammed Eneji Abdulhamid
Igbo Quit Notice Northern youths meet Igbos in Kano