Senate orders arrest of Glo CEO, others over 'missing' N30trn

The Senate has ordered the police to arrest the Chief Executives of 30 firms after they failed to appear before the upper chamber over the ongoing probe of national revenue loss.

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport had summoned over 60 executives of the companies for questioning, but only 33 were said to have shown up.

The companies were allegedly involved in the N30 trillion-revenue loss in the maritime sector.

At the committee's meeting on Friday, August 4, the Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodunma, said by shunning the summon, the companies disrespected the National Assembly.

He said, "It is no longer going to be business as usual.

"We have directed the Nigeria Police to arrest the heads of the firms and bring them before us.

"If we can suspend our recess as lawmakers to see to the end of this investigation, I see no reason why the firms that have been indicted will not come to defend themselves."

The companies include Globacom mobile, Crown Flour Mills, British American Tobacco, CCECC, Dana Group, Olam Int. Ltd., Hong Xing Steel Co. Ltd., Visafone, African Wire, Star Comments and Allied Ltd. and Aarti Steel Nig. Ltd.

Others are Abyem-Diva Int. Ltd., Gagasel Int., Friesland Capina, Etco Nig., Edic Chemicals and Allied Distributors, De United Foods, Don Climax Group, Skill G Nig. Ltd., Premium Seafood and La Rauf Nig. Ltd.

Also involved are Standard Metallurgical Co. Ltd., Kam Industries, IBG Investment Ltd., Orazulike Trading Co. Ltd., Popular Foods Ltd., A-Kelnal Integrated & Logistics Services, African Industries, African Tiles & Ceramics and ZTE Nigeria.