Pulse Frontpage :  Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, July 18, 2017]

For today, Tuesday, July 18, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Reps move to stop loss of N7tr yearly on high seas

The House of Representatives yesterday took a significant step towards stopping an annual loss of about N7 trillion to insecurity on the nation’s territorial waters.

Anonymous Nigerians own, operate 200 private jets locally

A plan by the Federal Government to go after wealthy tax defaulters is faced with some hurdles in the aviation sector as most private jets in the country could hardly be traced to individuals using them.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

2019: Fayose launches presidential ambition on social media

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has launched his presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

N7trn lost annually as 282 ships vanish from ports – Senate, House Reps

Officials of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA have been summoned to appear before the Senate on Thursday to explain how 282 ships disappeared from Nigerian ports between 2010 and 2016.

Dasuki’s claim on Boko Haram false, says presidency

THE Presidency Monday debunked claims by the former National Security Adviser, NSA, to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki that the Jonathan’s administration cleared the Northeast of Boko Haram terrorists to make elections possible in 2015.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari’s minister visits Makarfi in PDP headquarters

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked women to be ready to pay for nomination forms instead of waiting to be asked to pick them free by political parties.

Fayose floats presidential campaign

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has abandoned his desire to seek re-election in 2018.

Pressure mounts on PDP to sanction Sheriff, others

Some groups and individuals within the Peoples Democratic Party are mounting pressure on its national leadership to impose sanctions on the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and his followers.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

Makarfi: Only Miracle Can Stop PDP from Retaking Power in 2019

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said if the party sustains its current momentum, it will only take a miracle for it not to win back the presidency in 2019.

Power of Confirmation: Senate Unfazed by Presidency’s Decision to Head to S’Court

Senators have remain unfazed by reports that the presidency may likely head to the Supreme Court to seek a judicial interpretation of Section 171 of the constitution, in a bid to resolve the impasse on the powers of the Senate to confirm the nominees of the president and by extension whether the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, can remain in office despite his rejection by the upper legislative chamber.

Inflation Falls for Fifth Straight Month to 16.1%

For the fifth consecutive month, the inflation rate dropped further from 16.25 per cent in May to 16.10 per cent in June 2017, indicating a 0.15 per cent points decline.

__________________________________________________

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Nigeria’s revenue diversification has gone nowhere, data shows

Nigeria’s effort to break a three decade-old dependence on oil revenue has gone nowhere, data sourced from the Central Bank shows.

Water transport gains on back of congested Lagos roads

The business and public transportation dynamics are changing in Lagos, especially within and around Apapa, as the rehabilitation of the collapsed Ijora-Wharf road breaks through, after the Federal Government negotiated itself out of responsibility, and handed over to the private sector about a month ago.

FX gains, jobs, value addition beckon on yam export despite 20mmt gap

Nigeria’s recent undertaking to export yams will raise dollar inflows into the country’s recessed economy and boost value addition in the chain, creating jobs for those willing to explore opportunities in cultivating the crop.