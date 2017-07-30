Home > Local >

Dickson Akor :  Peace Corps boss denies bribing Senators

Dickson Akor Peace Corps boss denies bribing Senators

This is coming on the heels of a report alleging that Senators were given cash rewards and job slots to facilitate the passage of the Peace Corps bill.

  • Published:
Dickson Akor, National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corp play

Dickson Akor, National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corp

(The Guardian Nigeria)

Dickson Akoh Police deny 'harassment' on Peace Corps
Peace Corps Corps will generate 800,000 jobs, says Commandant
Falana Lawyer secures release of Peace Corps boss, condemns police for raiding group's HQ
Peace Corps Police, DSS get 12-day ultimatum to justify clampdown on security outfit
Dickson Akoh Again, Police detains Peace Corps commandant
Dickson Akor Court grants Peace Corp commandant N10m bail
Akpabio ‘Peace Corps is 419,’ says Senator
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akor has denied bribing Senators.

This is following a Premium Times report alleging that Senators were given cash rewards and job slots to facilitate the passage of the Peace Corps bill.

According to the report, lawmakers openly accused each other of receiving bribes.

Akor, while reacting to the allegations, said it is false, and called on Nigerians to disregard the report.

The Peace Corps boss also said “My attention was drawn to the article on social media that cast the PCN in a contemptuous light, but on a second thought, they may be referring to a rival organization, National Unity And Peace Corps led by one Mr. Chinedu Nneji, whose Bill was nipped in the bud by the National Assembly.

“The Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), as the largest youth organization in Africa, has a well-structured network of branches in all the States Capital in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with current membership strength of over 157, 000 comprising of both regular members and volunteers.

“PCN and its activities, established since 1998 in the ancient City of Kaduna, was accorded Federal Government recognition, under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, since 2004 and is a member of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“The Corps was in 2012 accorded a Special Consultative Status by the United Nations and assigned desk offices at the UN Headquarters in New York City, USA and regional offices in Geneva, Switzerland and Vienna, Austria.

“The African Union, in the same vein, accorded PCN a special Conservative Status in 2016 on the occasion of its 18th Anniversary. Also, the Federal Ministry of Education granted PCN approval to establish its activities in all the Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) in the Federation since 2011. It is also affiliated to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide emergency relief and humanitarian services.”

Akor also went ahead to talk about the achievements of the Peace Corps locally and internationally.

He said “The Corps and its leadership has received over 70 Awards, Locally and Internationally. Does it mean this Organization bribed its way to have recorded all these achievements and recognition, including bribing its way to the hearts of African Union and United Nations.

“From the foregoing, I wish to posit that it is most unfortunate that it has become a trade in stock for some individuals or groups, nowadays, to pre-occupy themselves with character assassination and distortion of obvious facts and figures against this noble objective.

“We recall too that the two Chambers of the National Assembly, as part of the legislative processes, organized Public Hearings in their respective Chambers in respect of NPC Bill.

“Over 570 Memoranda were received and 300 oral submissions made during the Public Hearings. In all of these, it was only 4 submissions and presentations that were against the passage of the Bill. Public Hearing is one of the most important part of Bill making processes.

“Does it mean Peace Corps bribed its way into the hearts of all individuals and institutions, including Federal Government Ministries/Agencies, Traditional and Religious Institutions that all advocated for the passage of the Bill?

“Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida once said, “If our Lord Jesus Christ was misrepresented, Prophet Mohammed too misrepresented in Their days of ministrations, then to be misrepresented is to be great.

ALSO READ: Court grants Peace Corp, Akor commandant N10m bail

“Certainly, NPC is on the part to greatness. The question now begging for answers from every rational mind is that can any youth based Organization has the financial capacity or wherewithal to bribe a single Senator or House of Representatives member, how much more of the entire National Assembly members and its leadership; some of whom where former Governors, Ministers, Business moguls, Retired Generals, e.t.c.

“After the Passage of the Bill, we do expect deliberate and calculated campaign of calumny by those who want to truncate it being assented to by the Mr President.”

You will recall that the Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio had earlier described the Peace Corps of Nigeria, as a scam.

Image
  • From left: Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Council of the traditional rulers, Obong Efiong Archanga,; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Moses Ekpo; Gov. Udom; and his wife, Martha, during the commissioning of 19.5km Eket-Ibeno road dualization project in the state. The Governor has urged the Federal Government to refund all monies expended by the state government on the repairs and construction of federal roads. 02792/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Managing Director, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, Mr Zubir Gulabi; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom; and his wife, Martha, during inspection of disposable Syringe factory at Mkpat Ennin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom. 02793/25/5/2017/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Mr Francis Olabode, President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN); Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; and Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN in Kaduna, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, during a courtesy call by PENGASSAN’s president to the Government House in Yola. 02794/25/5/2017/Yakubu Musa/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02795/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • Motorists wade through the flood following a rainfall at Lister Bus stop, Ring road in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02796/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: President-General of Ohanaeze Nd’Igbo, Chief John Nwodo; former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; and former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, during a public presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02797/25/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministries of Information, Education and Industry, Alhaji Ahmed Joda; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; and Prof. John Stremlau of the University of the Witwaterswrand , during a Public Presentation of ‘Biafra: 50 Years After’, at Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17) 
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udom Udo Udoma, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02799/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra; Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom; Deputy Governor of Adamawa, Mr Martins Babale; Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia; and FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02800/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Governors Willie Obiano of Anambra; Abdulazizi Yari of Zamfara; Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger; and Aminu Tambwal os Sokoto State, at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02801/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Gov. Godwin Obaseke of Edo; Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Dr Kelechi Igwe; and Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, pray at the National Economic Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (24/5/17). 02802/25/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From Left: PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George; guest lecturer, Amb. Dapo Fafowora; and Chairman of the occasion, Mr Gbemiga Ogunleye, at the Herbert Macaulay Cold Lecture TITLED: ‘Herbert Macaulay and his Relevance to the Excellence of Lagos’, in Lagos on Thursday (25/5/17). 02803/25/5/2017/Okoya Olatunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Senior District Head of Gombe, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abubakar (L) and Alhaji Nasiru Haruna, General Manager, Gombe State Environmental and Protection Agency, during the official clearing of drains organized by Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Gombe metropolis on Thursday (25/5/17). 02804/25/5/2017/Ibrahim Kado/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adedutan; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi; Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Micheal Adeyemo; and Chief of staff to the Governor, Dr Gbade Ojo, during the inauguration of Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme, in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02805/25/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02806/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members on parade during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02807/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members engage in ‘Thug-of- War’ exercise during their swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02808/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural group performing during the swearing-in ceremony of 2017 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02809/25/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJ/NAN 
  • From left: Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Adm. Henry Babalola; Chief of Naval Transformation, Rear Adm. Ralph Osondu; and the Naval Secretary, Rear Adm. Sylvanus Abbah, at a news conference to commence activities to mark the 2017 Naval Week in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02810/25/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch ‘A’ members during their swearing-in ceremony at Wailo NYSC Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02811/25/5/2017/Deji Yake/JAU/BJO/NAN   
  • From left: Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu; Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State; representative of the President, Mr Abubakar Malami and others, during the inauguration of EFCC Zonal Office in Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17). 02812/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant of the Cargo Defence Fund, Mr Valentino Buoro; Chief Executive of Multimix Academy, Dr Obiora Madu; and Secretary, Cargo Defence Fund, Okwudili Daniel, during a courtesy visit to Multimix Academy in Lagos o Thursday (25/5/17). 02813/25/5/2017/Easther Bode-Are /JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • President of Fisheries Society of Nigeria (FISON), Dr Olajide Ayinla; Chairman of Council of Fellows, FISON, Prof. Olujimi Faturoti; and Secretary of the council, Dr Gbola Akande, at a news conference on health benefits of eating catfish, in Lagos (25/5/17). 02814/25/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/JAU/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation, Dr Kemi DaSilv-Ibru; wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki; and founder, She Forum Africa, Inimfon Etuk, during the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02815/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Director, Public Relations, INEC, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ndidi Okafor; Gender and Human Rights Consultant, Eleanor Nwadinobi; and Principal Attorney, Metropolitan Law Firm, Ummahani Amin, during a panel discussion at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02816/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of students from Handmaids Girls Secondary School, Kuje, at the 2017 She Forum Africa Conference, in Abuja on Thursday (25/5/17). 02817/25/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State (M) celebrates with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2017 Batch A members, during their swearing-in ceremony at Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi on Thursday (25/5/17). 02818/25/5/2017/Kayode Babalola/HB/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Air Officer Commanding, Training Command, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Christopher Okoye; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal, Sadique Abubakar and Commander, Regiment Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia, at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17) 02819/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • Commander, Regiment Training Centre, Air Commodore Lazarus Mshellia; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar and Air Officer Commanding, Training Command Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal, Christopher Okoye, Unveiling the William Pratt Electronic Range at the Regiment Training Centre Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna on Thursday (25/5/17). 02820/25/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/ICE/NAN 
  • National President of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA), Hajiya Hafsat Abubakar (2ND R), with other members of the Association, during the inauguration of skill acquisition and vocational training programme for women and youths in Port Harcourt on Thursday (24/5/2017). 02821/25/5/2017/Desmond Ejibas/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; and Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Olufumilayo Moses, during the inauguration ceremony of NYSC Orientation Batch A in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/5/17). 02822/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • Corps Members, during their swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State on Wednesday (24/05/2017). 02823/25/5/2017/Sunday Adah/JAU/NAN 
  • One of the 164 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya thanking God after the aircraft landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State on Thursday (25/5/17). 02824/25/5/2017/ Solo Omos/HB/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Deputy Vice Chancellor Research, University of Ibadan, Prof Nike Adeyemo; Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka; Guest Lecturer, Prof Olufunmilayo Fawole; Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Prof Emilolorun Ayelari; at the Inaugural lecture for Epidemiology Faculty of Public Health University of Ibadan on Thursday (25/5/17) 02835/25/5/2017/ Yinka Bode-Are/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedombullet
2 Makarfi PDP chairman reportedly involved in an auto crashbullet
3 In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmlandbullet

Local

Governor Ayo Fayose
Fayose Bode George asks Ekiti Governor to forgive OBJ
Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Osinbajo panel asks President to sack Babachir, Oke
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Ganduje Kano Gov. appoints Political Adviser, others
Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) National Chairman, Malam Mohammed Shitu (in white) and others
In Adamawa APDA holds inaugural meeting, tasks members on 2019 elections