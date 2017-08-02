Osinbajo replaces ICPC chairman

The outgoing ICPC chairman, Ekpo Nta was redeployed to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.
Osinbajo also made 35 other appointments in federal government agencies.
He appointed Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor, as the new ICPC Chairman - with a renewable tenure of five years.
This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 1, by the Director of press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
The statement said Nta has been redeployed to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.
He was appointed but former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.
"The appointment of the chairman is for five years, while the tenure for all the members is four years.
"Also, these appointments are subject to senate confirmation," the statement read.
The new ICPC chairman was a member of the presidential committee on anti-corruption led by Itse Sagay, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
ALSO READ: Service Chiefs land in Maiduguri on Osinbajo's orders
Osinbajo also named Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on prosecution, as the chairman of the committee to recover public property.
The other appointments made in the ICPC are:
Musa Abubakar - Secretary
MEMBERS
Grace Chinda
Okolo Titus
Olubukola Balogun
Sam Ewang
Adamu Bello
Hannatu Mohammed
Abdullahi Saidu
Sa’ad Alanamu
Yahaya Daud
Khamis Mailantarki
Maimuna Aliyu
Apart from Nta, the new appointments at the national salaries, income and wages commission are:
Richard Egbule Chairman
E Thompson Secretary
Dauda Yahaya Full-time commissioner
Garba Gulma Full-time commissioner
Victoria Chukwuani Part-time commissioner
Geoffery Yeilong Part-time commissioner
Ropo Shekoni Part-time commissioner
Ahmed Gumel Part-time commissioner
Isaa Aremu Member
Chuma Nwankwo Member
Siaka Isaiah Idoko was also appointed as Chairman/CEO of investment and security tribunal. Other members are:
Jude I. Udunni Full-time Member
Nosa Osemwengie Full-time Member
Abubakar A. Ahmad Full-time Member
Albert L. Otesile Full-time Member
Emeka Madubuike Part-time Member
Kasumi Garba Kurfi Part-time Member
Edward O. Ajayi Part-time Member
Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor Part-time Member
Mamman Bukar Zargana Part-time Member
For infrastructure concession regulatory commission, the government appointed Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah as Director-General.