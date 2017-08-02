Home > Local >

Osinbajo replaces ICPC chairman

The outgoing ICPC chairman, Ekpo Nta was redeployed to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has replaced the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ekpo Nta.

Osinbajo also made 35 other appointments in federal government agencies.

He appointed Bolaji Owasanoye, a professor, as the new ICPC Chairman - with a  renewable tenure of five years.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 1, by the Director of press in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement said Nta has been redeployed to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

He was appointed but former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

"The appointment of the chairman is for five years, while the tenure for all the members is four years.

"Also, these appointments are subject to senate confirmation," the statement read.

The new ICPC chairman was a member of the presidential committee on anti-corruption led by Itse Sagay, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

ALSO READ: Service Chiefs land in Maiduguri on Osinbajo's orders

Osinbajo also named Okoi Obona-Obla, Special Assistant to the President on prosecution, as the chairman of the committee to recover public property.

The other appointments made in the ICPC are:

Musa Abubakar - Secretary

MEMBERS

Grace Chinda

Okolo Titus

Olubukola Balogun

Sam Ewang

Adamu Bello

Hannatu Mohammed

Abdullahi Saidu

Sa’ad Alanamu

Yahaya Daud

Khamis Mailantarki

Maimuna Aliyu

Apart from Nta, the new appointments at the national salaries, income and wages commission are:

Richard Egbule              Chairman

E Thompson                  Secretary

Dauda Yahaya              Full-time commissioner

Garba Gulma                 Full-time commissioner

Victoria Chukwuani    Part-time commissioner

Geoffery Yeilong          Part-time commissioner

Ropo Shekoni               Part-time commissioner

Ahmed Gumel               Part-time commissioner

Isaa Aremu                    Member

Chuma Nwankwo         Member

Siaka Isaiah Idoko was also appointed as Chairman/CEO of investment and security tribunal. Other members are:

Jude I. Udunni                        Full-time Member

Nosa Osemwengie                  Full-time Member

Abubakar A. Ahmad               Full-time Member

Albert L. Otesile                      Full-time Member

Emeka Madubuike                  Part-time Member

Kasumi Garba Kurfi                Part-time Member

Edward O. Ajayi                       Part-time Member

Onyemaechi E. M. Elujekor   Part-time Member

Mamman Bukar Zargana       Part-time Member

For infrastructure concession regulatory commission, the government appointed Engr. Chidi K. C. Izuwah as Director-General.

