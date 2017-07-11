Home > Local >

Osinbajo meets Buhari after many weeks in London

Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in London

President Muhammdu Buhari meets with his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo who has been standing in for the former since May 7.

President Muhammadu Buhari holds meeting with NDDC officials on August 26, 2015 play

(NAN)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo will be meeting with the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in London on Tuesday, July 7, 2017.

According to Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, the acting president will be meeting with the ailing president in London in a couple of hours.

It's the first time Osinbajo will be jetting out of the country to see Buhari since the latter commenced his stop-start medical vacations last year.

President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting with NDDC officials on August 26, 2015 play

(NAN)

 

While there is little information concerning how long the acting president will be with president Buhari, Akande said his principal will be returning to Nigeria immediately afterwards.

 

The tweet from the account of Akande read: "AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards."

ALSO READ Acting President backs discourse on terms of national existence

Buhari left Nigeria for London on May 7, 2017 and was last heard in a Sallah audio that underscored just how gravely ill he's become.

Buhari's ailment has also not been disclosed.

First Lady Aisha Buhari just returned from a trip to see her husband as well. She has promised that 'Hyenas and Jackals' will soon be kicked from within yards of the nation's corridors of power in Abuja.

Buhari last returned to Nigeria from a medical vacation on March 10 after spending 51 days in a London apartment.

He's spent 65 days on his latest trip thus far.

The Nigerian leader looked increasingly pale and gaunt days before he left the country.

