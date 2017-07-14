NHIS boss reportedly refuse to go on suspension

Embattled executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf, has reportedly said he won't comply with the suspension order by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

According to a report by Premium Times, Yusuf, in a letter dated July 12, 2017 said he would not comply with the July 6, 2017 suspension order.

The reply which was reportedly written on the official letterhead of the NHIS, saw Yusuf acknowledging the receipt of the suspension letter.

Yusuf also gave five reasons why he would not comply with the suspension order despite being directed he proceeds on a three months suspension.

The 54-year-old Yusuf's suspension came weeks after the Senate launched investigations into his activities as the NHIS chief.

Health minister, Adewole had ordered the suspension to allow for unhindered investigation of the corruption allegations.