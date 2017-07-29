Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District Dino Melaye expressed his condolences to the families of victims of the Friday petrol tanker accident in Felele area of Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) on Saturday said the death toll in the petrol tanker accident, had risen to 13.

In a statement issued by Melaye, he commiserated with the people of the area over the accidents,

According to him, the accident would have been an avoided if the dualisation and expansion of the Abuja to Lokoja Expressway had been completed on schedule.

“Our prayers are with the victims and I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed ones and the fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss while I also wish the injured ones quick recovery and return to their normal activities.

“I hope concerned authorities will do the needful by putting the bad portions of the busy road in shape and complete the ongoing expansion and dualisation works on time in order to avoid a repeat of the tragedy.

“As as lawmaker, I will continue to attract development to my constituency and draw the attention of the executive arm of government at all levels to the plight of my constituents at all times,” Melaye said.

State FRSC Sector Commander , Mr Olusegun Martins told newsmen in Lokoja that three other victims died Friday night.

He said that a staff of the Kogi state Polytechnic , Lokoja was one of them.

ALSO READ: Court to hear Melaye's recall case August 7

He said the relations of dead victims have started identifying them but said that six of them were burnt beyond recognition.

According to him, eight other injured victims of the accident are still receiving treatment at the intensive care units of the Federal Medical Centre and the State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja.

He said that investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.