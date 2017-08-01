I've stopped collecting pension as ex-gov - Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki said he has asked the Kwara State Government to stop paying him pension as a former governor of the state.

Saraki said he wrote a letter to the state government to stop the payment following the allegation by a civil society organisation.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) of receiving double pay from government.

"No, I’m not collecting pension; the moment I saw that allegation, I wrote to my state to stop my pension," he was quoted as saying.

"So, I speak for myself on that part; I’m not doing that, I am not receiving pension from my state."

ALSO READ: Here's why FG lost its case against Saraki

On the other Senators involved in the double payment issue, Saraki the decision to stop or not lies with them as it is not against any law, adding that it is a moral decision.

He said, "I think I will leave everybody to their individual decision.

"Morally, if you have got another job, you should give it up until when you are truly a pensioner.

"Some of these oversights are not addressing the issues. What the states should do is to go and amend their laws to say that if you have another appointment then you are not entitled to that benefit.

"With this, we will just simplify the matter."