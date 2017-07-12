Home > Local >

Gbenga Ashafa seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis

Gbenga Ashafa Senator seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis

Senator Ashafa has urged the Federal Government to intervene in the prolonged strike that has left LAUTECH closed for several weeks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Gbenga Ashafa play

Senator Gbenga Ashafa

(Daily Post)

Ajimobi Gov appeals to LAUTECH workers to end strike
Aregbesola Osun Governor blames LAUTECH crisis on school management
June 12 Nigeria is trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993
Isiaka Adeleke How 'unqualified' nurse killed Osun Senator
Badoo Cult Senator Ashafa commends Ikorodu residents, decries jungle justice
Isiaka Adeleke Family accuses hospital of withholding tissue samples
Abuja Airport Closure Senator Gbenga Ashafa says railways should be revived
Gbenga Ashafa Senator says recovered stolen money should be used to fund 2017 budget
Isiaka Adeleke 'Late Senator gave me the drugs I administered' - Embattled Nurse
Adeleke's death Doctor says the senator didn’t die from poison
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the industrial action that has left Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH closed.

The industrial action embarked upon by the institute's Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has gotten the attention of the senator representing Lagos East.

In a statement by Temitope Atiba, a media aide to Ashafa, the Senator made the call while contributing to a motion Sponsored by the Senator representing Oyo North, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai on the “Urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology imbroglio in Order to save the future of innocent Youths.”

Ashafa, who is also a co-sponsor of the motion, stated that both the Oyo and Osun State Governments have failed the Students of LAUTECH who have been at home for a long time due to the inability of the State Governments to meet the demands of the Academic Staff. ”

In his words, “there are so many consequences for idleness, most importantly the vices that these students have become susceptible to; including prostitution and cultism even off campus like the Badoo group which we have witnessed in Ikorodu and its environs in the recent past.”

ALSO READ: LAUTECH SUG president appeals to FG to take over university

“I urge my colleagues to support this motion and call on the Federal Government to intervene through the Ministry of Education, Nigerian Universities Commission or any relevant department of Government to bring the strike action to an end.

Ladoke Akintola University jointly owned by the Oyo and Osun State Governments has been on strike for over a year now, following the inability of both state governments to pay the salaries of the academic and non- academic staff of the higher institution.

The Senate urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter and find a lasting solution to the problem.

Image
  • From left: President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum, His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe; Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega and Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu, during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02967/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • President, Niger-Delta Bishops and Ministries Forum (NDBMF), His Eminence Dr Julius Ediwe (3rd, L); Executive Secretary, Abuja National Mosque Management Board (ANMMB), Alhaji Ibrahim Jega (4th, L); Secretary-General, NDBMF, Bishop John Peters (4th R); Director, Finance and Administration, ANMMB, Alhaji Abdullkarim Muazu ( 2nd L) and others during His Eminence’s visit to the National Mosque in Abuja. 02968/2/6/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • A newspaper vendor having quick glance at one of the papers at toll gate in Lagos 02969/6/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • Representative of the Director-General, Budget office of the Federation, Hajia Rabi Badamosi (L), speaking to some participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02970/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Participants at a Training Workshop for officers on GL 04-14 organised by the Budget office of the Federation in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02971/2/6/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN  
  • From left: Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; his wife, Catherine; and Counselor and Head of Development Cooperation, High Commission of Canada, Linda Ehrichs, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02972/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy, at the handing over of Dignity Kits by UNFPA and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02973/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Christopher Thornley (L) and Deputy Representative/Officer-in-Charge of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Dr Eugene Kongnyuy (R), present samples of Dignity Kits provided by UNFPA and government of Canada to Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan; for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02974/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Alhassan (L) and Director-General, National Centre for Women Development, Mrs Mary Eta, display a sample of the items contained in Dignity Kits provided by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Canada for use of the 106 freed Chibok Schoolgirls, in Abuja on Friday (2/5/17). 02975/2/6/2017/Jones Bamidele/NAN 
  • From left: Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba; Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje an NGO in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02976/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Sen Binta Garba (3rd L); Founder Ja Muje, Farida Yahaya (M); Guest speaker, Mustapha Gwary (R) and Representative of the Senator representing Niger South Senatorial District, Mukharrim Abdullhadi (3rd R) and other participants at a Policy Makers Forum organized by Ja Muje, an NGO, in Abuja on Friday (2/6/17). 02977/2/6/2017/Anthony Alabi/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Comptroller, Federal Operating Unit, Zone A, Nigerian Customs Service, Mohammed Garba with the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, Dauda Ayga, during a News conference in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02978/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Director, Solution Delivery Soft Alliance, Dr Bisi Aina; Executive Director, Marine Operations, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Dr Sokonte Davies; Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Mohammed Koko and General Manager, Maintenance, Adams Jatto, at the GO-LIVE and Launchof the Revenue and Invoice Management System by NPA in Lagos on Friday (2/6/17). 02979/2/6/2017/Wasiu Zubair/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Chris Ezike; DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila; and IGP Abubakar Idris, during the inauguration of the Police Intelligent Unit at the Imo State Police Command, in Owerri on Friday(2/5/17). 02981/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN  
  • IGP Abubakar Idris (L), receiving plaque from the Commissioner of Police in Imo state Mr Chris Ezike , during the IGP’s familiarization tour in Owerri on Friday (2/5/17). With them is DIG in-charge of Operations Mr Joshak Habila (M) 02982/2/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /HB/ICE/NAN 
  • Bakassi returnees scrambling for food at Ifa-Okon village in Essien Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom on Friday (2/5/17). 02980/2/5/2017/Isaiah Eka/HB/ICENAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Acting president meets president in Londonbullet
2 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
3 Obasa Goje should apologise to Assembly for utterances -Lagos speakerbullet

Local

President Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo before the medical trip
Osinbajo, Buhari The London conversation that didn't happen
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Ahmed Gov tasks Kwara monarchs on maintenance of peace
Protesting pensioners in Edo State
In Edo Pensioners demand probe of bailout funds
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo FG approves N1.6B for disbursement to flood victims in 16 states