Gbenga Ashafa seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the industrial action that has left Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH closed.

The industrial action embarked upon by the institute's Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has gotten the attention of the senator representing Lagos East.

In a statement by Temitope Atiba, a media aide to Ashafa, the Senator made the call while contributing to a motion Sponsored by the Senator representing Oyo North, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai on the “Urgent need for the Federal Government to intervene in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology imbroglio in Order to save the future of innocent Youths.”

Ashafa, who is also a co-sponsor of the motion, stated that both the Oyo and Osun State Governments have failed the Students of LAUTECH who have been at home for a long time due to the inability of the State Governments to meet the demands of the Academic Staff. ”

In his words, “there are so many consequences for idleness, most importantly the vices that these students have become susceptible to; including prostitution and cultism even off campus like the Badoo group which we have witnessed in Ikorodu and its environs in the recent past.”

“I urge my colleagues to support this motion and call on the Federal Government to intervene through the Ministry of Education, Nigerian Universities Commission or any relevant department of Government to bring the strike action to an end.”

Ladoke Akintola University jointly owned by the Oyo and Osun State Governments has been on strike for over a year now, following the inability of both state governments to pay the salaries of the academic and non- academic staff of the higher institution.

The Senate urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter and find a lasting solution to the problem.