Buhari Why President is welcoming visitors now - Garba Shehu

When asked why Buhari has refused to speak to Nigerians via a broadcast medium, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the choice is up to the President.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (C) receives in audience the All Progressives Congress delegation in the Abuja House in London

(Office of the Nigerian Presidency/AFP)

The Presidency has explained why there is a sudden influx of Governors and other politicians to London to visit the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Buhari's spokesmen, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, this is "due to change in circumstances."

The Presidential aides, who spoke to State House correspondents at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 25, said Buhari is healthier now.

On the mission of state Governors who will be visiting the President on Wednesday, Shehu said it is nothing more than a goodwill visit.

He said, "The visit is a goodwill visit and there is nothing more than that.

"I believe Nigerians in various positions have yearned to go and meet the President and at some point, this obviously has not been permitted.

"But given the change in circumstances, you can see that it is coming from London itself and the President is welcoming it.

"It is a goodwill visit. As a cultural people, we visit people leaving hospital and I am sure the President himself will be delighted to see people coming from the six geopolitical zones to convey the goodwill of Nigerians."

When asked why Buhari has refused to speak to Nigerians via a broadcast medium, Adesina said the choice is up to the President.

"It is a question of what he (the President) prefers and this is what he prefers for now. He would rather receive that delegation and that is what is happening. If the President opts for address, he will do it," he said.

"You will notice that those that went at the weekend are members of the All Progressives Congress.

"So, those who are going now are on a broader platform, which is the Nigeria Governors’ Forum. As to who is sponsoring, I don’t have any information on that,"  Adesina added.

The politicians visiting Buhari on Wednesday include Governors from the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

