Boko Haram :  Army appeals for information on terrorists' hideout

The Army called on Nigerians to provide veritable information to fast track the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East.

  • Published:
Nigerian soldiers prepare to head off in search of Boko Haram militants outside Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria, in March 2016

The Nigeria Army on Tuesday, August 1, called on Nigerians to volunteer useful information to assist the military succeed in the counter-insurgency campaign.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the service chiefs meeting in Maiduguri.

The communique signed by Maj. Gen. John Eneche, the Director Defence information, called on Nigerians to provide veritable information to fast track the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East.

Eneche stressed that such information is imperative to identify insurgents ‘sleeper cell’ locations, concentration camps and out-post locations.

The army also called on members of the public to expose insurgents’ collaborators and informants as well as suspicious habitation in urban and rural areas.

"The army appeals to the people to report isolated settlements and camps outside normal living areas."

The communique reiterated the commitment of the military to end insurgency and ensure return of peace to the troubled North-East region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olanishikan, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Air Staff, AVM, Sadiq Abubakar.

The heads of the military were in Maiduguri sequel to the presidential directives requesting them to relocate to the war theatre, to ensure effective management of the counterinsurgency operations.

