7 rescued, 1 dead as Building collapses on Lagos Island

One person has been confirmed dead while a total of seven people have been rescued from the building that collapsed in Karena Street on Lagos Island.

According to a report by The Nation, the building situated on Lagos Island collapsed of Tuesday afternoon, July 25, 2017 with many still trapped.

It was also reported that LASEMA’s excavator is expected to ease the rescue mission with several still reportedly trapped in the collapsed.

It was reported that the building caved at about 2:30pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 shortly after the rain.

It was further reported that officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Rapid Response Squared (RRS), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and other stakeholders moved to the scene to evacuate the victims.