Home > Local >

7 rescued, 1 dead as Building collapses on Lagos Island

On Lagos Island 7 rescued, 1 dead as Building collapses in Karena

LASEMA’s excavator is expected to ease the rescue mission with several still reportedly trapped in the collapsed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Collapsed building on Lagos Island play

Collapsed building on Lagos Island

(Collapsed building on Lagos Island)

Obiano Gov calls on FG to declare state of emergency on erosion in Anambra
Richard Nyong Lekki Gardens MD, 7 others return to court over collapsed building
Udom Emmanuel Akwa-Ibom govt secures N32bn World Bank loan to control flood, erosion
In Lagos Building collapse injures 2 in Ajegunle
Akeredolu Gov promises to assist victims of rainstorm
Lekki Gardens Court vacates warrant of arrest order on Olumofe
In Anambra 3 dead as uncompleted 4-storey building collapses
TB Joshua ‘Investigate Fani-Kayode’s claims on Synagogue building collapse’ - Analyst
Fashola Minister calls for sanction against unethical practice in building industry
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One person has been confirmed dead while a total of seven people have been rescued from the building that collapsed in Karena Street on Lagos Island.

According to a report by The Nation, the building situated on Lagos Island collapsed of Tuesday afternoon, July 25, 2017 with many still trapped.

It was also reported that LASEMA’s excavator is expected to ease the rescue mission with several still reportedly trapped in the collapsed.

It was reported that the building caved at about 2:30pm on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 shortly after the rain.

It was further reported that officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Rapid Response Squared (RRS), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and other stakeholders moved to the scene to evacuate the victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
2 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader saysbullet

Local

Kidnap
Moses Ododo Police foil attempt to kidnap Kogi State Assembly member
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari Economic expert wants Nigerians to stop blaming President for recession
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
House of Rep Bill for pharmacists’ body passes second reading
Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Police arrest 5 over kidnapping of Gov’s mum