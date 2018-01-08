Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Sex & Relationship :  'I sleep with my dog but my new guy doesn't like it—Now what?'

Your dog stays on the bed and you lose the guy, or you find Fido a comfy spot on the floor and you get to see where this thing goes.

DEAN STATTMANN, MH SPECIAL PROJECTS EDITOR: GIVE THE GUY A CHANCE.

This can go two ways: Your dog stays on the bed and you lose the guy, or you find Fido a comfy spot on the floor and you get to see where this thing goes. I'd advise the latter. Who knows, maybe the guy will be cool with it eventually.

PAUL KITA, MH SENIOR EDITOR: TEACH FIDO A NEW TRICK.

Well, yeah, of course he isn't into it. Nothing like fooling around and coming across a paw. Train the dog to sleep in its own bed. Because, let's face it, three's a crowd. And as a bonus, you'll all sleep better with more space.

MICHAEL SNEEDEN, MH AND WH SENIOR VIDEO PRODUCER: MAKE YOUR CHOICE.

If your guy rarely sleeps over, shut the pooch out of the room. If it starts to get serious, come to a compromise. If the guy doesn't budge, you'll simply have to decide if things are serious enough to warrant retraining your dog.

