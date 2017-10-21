Relationships and Sex :  The 15 best songs to put on your sex playlist

Sex playlists—we've all got 'em. Whether you prefer to get down and dirty to Drake and RiRi, turn up the heat with some soulful Sam Smith, or get it on with John Legend (if only...), having a sex soundtrack can totally set the mood or up the ante on date night.

But what are the best songs to have sex to? We asked the music masters at Spotify for the songs that appear most frequently on users' sex and date night playlists. You're going to want to add these slow jams to your sex playlist, STAT.

The Best Songs To Have Sex To:

1. Sex With Me, Rihanna

Leave it to RiRI not to mince words. With lyrics like "sex with me so amazing," and a sick beat, "Sex With Me" will get your message across loud and clear.

2. Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

For something a little more subtle, look no further than Ed Sheeran—king of date-night playlists. If you're looking to up the romance, this track will have you thinking about growing old together. Awww.

3. Birthday Sex, Jeremih

Spotify's top sex playlists aren't complete without this throwback classic. Whether it's your birthday or not, we could all use a little more Jeremih in the boudoir. Do as the sex-song guru says and don't be afraid to tell bae exactly where you want your gift.

4. Closer, The Chainsmokers

This song topped charts across the country for a reason: It's damn good at getting a party started—especially a more intimate party, if you feel us. Something about this track is reminiscent of making out with your high school crush in the backseat of your car, no? Add this to your playlist for a chill evening in and just try not to start a little lip action (hint: it's impossible).

5. Ride, SoMo

For a soulful sex song complete with instructions ("Take off those heels/Lay on my bed/Whisper dirty secrets while I'm pulling on your hair") hit play on SoMo's slow jam. Just add candles and your seduction will be complete.

6. Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey), The Weeknd

Would any sex playlist be complete without some inspiration from Fifty Shades of Grey? This song gets into your veins and injects an immediate shot to your libido. Seriously, it works anytime, anywhere. All praise The Weeknd for taking us from zero to turned on with the press of the play button.

7. All of Me, John Legend

Based on this song alone, we can definitively say John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have the hottest sex life (Don't believe us? Go watch the music video and just try not to feel the feels.) Turn this date-night track on for some seriously connected sex that would make John and Chrissy proud.

8. Slow Motion, Trey Songz

Take your time and settle in for some sensuous slow sex with Trey Songz. This simultaneously dirty and romantic, gritty and sensual song will turn up the heat on an already sweaty session between the sheets.

9. Stay With Me, Sam Smith

Whether you're in an LDR or just spending a couple of days apart, get emotional with Sam Smith's "Stay With Me." Let's be real, his soulful voice is all you need.

10. Pony, Ginuwine

There is a reason Channing Tatum chose Ginuine's "Pony" as his go-to jam in Magic Mike: it is throw-me-down-this-second sexy. Bonus points if you take a page from Channing's book and do your best strip tease to get things started.

11. I Won't Give Up, Jason Mraz

In need of a soundtrack to some sweet makeup sex? Jason Mraz has you covered for the kind of connection-boosting tunes your sex session craves. You'll be feeling the love in no time.

12. Die A Happy Man, Thomas Rhett

If county is more your vibe, Thomas Rhett's "Die A Happy Man" will take you from slow dancing to slow sexing before the track is over, guaranteed.

13. Often, The Weeknd

According to Spotify, this sex-inducing song should appear on your sex playlist often (pun intended). Hit play and let The Weeknd's seductive voice get things started every night. (Pro tip: Try the Kygo remix for a faster tempo.)

14. Birthday Cake, Rihanna

If there's one thing to know about Rihanna, it's that she's not afraid to say exactly what she wants. If you're a tad more timid in the bedroom, let RiRi do the talking for you and make date night your b*tch.

15. Sex, Cheat Codes

Why beat around the bush? Enough with the innuendo and sexy-time subtleties—sometimes when you want it, you want it now. When "Sex" comes on, it will be crystal clear what you're looking for, no talking required.