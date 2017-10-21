Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Odd Enough :  This woman tried on 2 pairs of jeans in the same size to prove that clothing labels are total B.S.

Odd Enough This woman tried on 2 pairs of jeans in the same size to prove that clothing labels are total B.S.

"Do not define yourself by a number."

  • Published:
A curvy lady on denim. play

A curvy lady on denim.

(Nubian Planet)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We all know clothing sizes often vary wildly, and one South African blogger recently demonstrated just how true that is with a mind-blowing new Instagram post.

Body-positivity activist Mira Hirsch shared two side-by-side photos of herself in a dressing room. In one photo, she is trying on a pair of maroon jeans that clearly do not fit. In the second photo, she is in a mint pair that fit perfectly.

“DO NOT DEFINE YOURSELF BY A NUMBER!" she begins her caption. "[I] was looking for a pair of pants and found both of these in the same size in different sections of the store,” she writes. “The maroon pair had a label saying ‘New Fit’ and the mint pair had nothing. Both were my size yet one pair couldn't even close and the other pair was a little loose?”

Mira goes on to explain that experiences like this used to make her "dread" shopping and often left her feeling bad about herself.

“Stop trying to fit into the ‘ideal size’!” the 18-year-old urges her followers. “Wear clothes that you feel funky in! . . who the hell cares if it's a few sizes bigger or smaller than what you normally wear. . . take back your power and wear whatever size and style you desire . . . love the skin you're in!”

Mira’s followers went wild for the post, applauding her for calling attention to this problem that plagues the fashion industry. “I'm sick of companies that do this,” one commenter wrote. “A size 8 should UNIVERSALLY be an 8. And a 10 a 10. There should be a universal "law" that gives measurements to an 8 and that's what all companies and brands etc have to make. You can go from one store to another and be three or four different sizes and it sucks. I hope your post brings more light to this.”

Mira's post is yet another reminder that paying attention to the numerical size you wear can be super misleading. Late last year, Deena Shoemaker’s Facebook post went viral after she shared photos of herself trying on bottoms that ranged from size 5 to 12, that all fit her perfectly. And British model Sonny Turner got major attention in June when she shared the fit challenges she had while shopping for a bathing suit. The plus-size model shared photos of herself trying on suits, only to find that none of them supported her breasts or covered her butt, even though they were marked as her size.

Instead of focusing on a number, let's remember to choose clothes that make us look and feel our best. Because odds are, the number on the tag is total B.S.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Health Tips This is the healthiest type of onionbullet
2 'I'm A Nutritionist And This Is The Eating Secret I Swear By For...bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss The #1 reason why you're not seeing results...bullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough People on the internet are going crazy over this underwear because it really never rides up
Fitness and Weight Loss 'I tried the tone it up plan to lose weight—here's what happened'
Odd Enough Kate Middleton's favorite comfy sneakers are surprisingly affordable
Lady Smarts These are the best jeans for women who don't have a thigh gap
Lady Smarts If you own a pet, you need these leggings in your life
Fitness and Weight Loss The internet is freaking out over this mom's six-pack pregnancy abs—again
Lady Smarts Follow these steps if you just spilled your nail polish everywhere
Odd Enough This 9-months-pregnant model just shared a naked photo on Instagram to prove a major point
Fitness and Weight Loss The #1 reason why you're not seeing results from your butt workouts

Women's Health

Food cravings on your period
Odd Enough Why you have food cravings on your period
Donate Your Hair
Lady Smarts The coolest new way to donate your hair—even if you're just getting a trim
Fitness and Weight Loss This strength move will take your legs to the next level
Jenny Mollen This actress just shared a naked selfie 1 week after her c-section