Julia Louis-Dreyfus is finally done with chemotherapy

Ever since we heard that Veep actress Julia Louis Dreyfus was battling breast cancer, we’ve been in her corner rooting for the very funny and all-around awesome comedian.

She recently posted an Instagram video her sons Henry and Charlie made her on her last day of chemotherapy treatment. Guarantee, it will make you smile:

"My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"

And hilarious, too. The video begins with “Mom’s Last Chemo Day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie.” In the video you can see them rocking out and lip syncing to Michael Jackson’s Beat It.

Julia has always maintained a funny and sarcastic attitude about her cancer treatments. Take this Instagram pic from December 22 captioned: "Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail. #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood":

And while she had to miss a skiing trip to Jackson Hole with family and friends this year, they posed at the top of a mountain holding a sign and saying that they’ll see her there in 2018.

In early November, when Julia began her third round of chemotherapy, she revealed a video on Twitter of her Veep co-stars singing Eye of the Tiger:

Soaking up music inspo seems to be her thing. In October, after her second round of chemo, her costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons performed Katy Perry’s Roar, which she also posted on Instagram.

On New Year’s Eve, Julia showed a pic of herself giving the middle finger to 2017. Here’s to a brighter 2018 for her.