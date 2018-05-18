news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake is the latest detail to be revealed about the royal wedding set told tomorrow, Saturday, May 18 2018.

It has taken six bakers five days to prepare the edible piece of beauty ahead of the buzz-creating event which will hold in Windsor Castle's 15th-century St George's Chapel.

An untraditional royal wedding cake

The cake is said to be an untraditional one, according to its designer, Claire Ptak.

According to the London-based baker, the design was more of an "installation" than a typical wedding cake, and that was exactly what Prince Harry who is the Queen’s grandson and his American sweetheart, Meghan Markle, wanted.



The couple decided to buck the royal tradition for fruitcake and instead opted for a lemon and elderflower creation with buttercream icing, topped with fresh flowers.

Ptak says: "When I was first asked to present an idea for the cake I brought a selection of flavours and designs and they made a decision together as couple," Ptak told the BBC.

"You have a really lovely kind of thing happening when you take a bite, which is to get all of those flavours and sensations that are perfectly balanced."



"It is obviously such an honour to be asked to do this because for me I have been baking since I was a little kid and this is my dream," she added.

Other things you need to know about the Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have occupied many headlines since they announced their engagement in November, 2017.