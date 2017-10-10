Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

The use of toys in sex between spouses and lovers; cool or uncool?

Relationships are admirably deviating from traditions wholly or partially.

Elements of traditional relationships are being put aside in favour of what partners find pleasing, acceptable and the things that align with their personal beliefs.

As that is exactly how it should really be.

Happiness should always be on your own terms.


Every couple has a choice to decide the rules that should apply in their relationship and what should be kicked out in aspects such as their finances, bearing responsibilities and even sex.

ALSO READ: How to understand your girl's hints for sex

In that light, we'd like to know what you make of sex toys between partners.

Sex toys in relationships are cool, no?


Is it something that should have a place in just relationships and not in marriage?

Should it not be seen and used between partners at all?

Which school of thought do you belong to? Let's know in the poll below:

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

