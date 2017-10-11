Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Toyin Abraham :  Actress announces engagement on Instagram?

Toyin Abraham Actress announces engagement on Instagram?

The actress' recent post on IG has got us wondering - could she be engaged?

Toyin Abraham shows off a ring on her wedding finger, prompting engagement rumours.

Toyin Abraham shows off a ring on her wedding finger, prompting engagement rumours.

(Toyin Abraham shows off a ring on her wedding finger, prompting engagement rumours.)
Toyin Abraham seems to have an announcement for us all... perhaps?

So the pretty actress has shared a clip on Instagram today, Octotber 11 2017 which shows her bumping gently to Kiss Daniel's single, 'Yeba' and apart from the virtual flower crown sitting pretty on her head, one other thing we can't miss is the sparkling band on her wedding finger!

Toyin Abraham play Maybe Toyin Abraham has rediscovered love's magical touch... (Ritafamous)


The actress conveniently misses to say anything about the ring in the caption but really we're just here wondering... could she be... engaged, maybe?

Is @toyin_abraham engaged? . . #ToyinAbraham #PulseNigeria

A post shared by Pulse NG (@pulsenigeria247) on

Well, we are just as curious as you about that one. But then, won't that be fantastic news?

Formerly known by the Aimakhu surname, Toyin Abraham, who has recently been working hard in the UK alongside Omoni Oboli on a new project has had her share of man problems.

Her separation from ex-husband Adeniyi Johnson and partner, Seun Egbegbe were quite public when they happened.

play Toyin Abraham was married to Adeniyi Johnson in 2013. (InformationNG)


Time to give love another chance? We at Pulse Weddings love love, second chances and sweet fairy tales, so we say why not?!

Do you think the actress might indeed be engaged?

Do you think Toyin Abraham is engaged?»

