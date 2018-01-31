Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 super-weird things women find attractive in men.

For Men 5 strangest things women find attractive in you

There are actually women who are attracted to short and talkative guys. Wawu!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Women would swear they love only tall guys but there are some who actually love shorter guys. play

Women would swear they love only tall guys but there are some who actually love shorter guys.

(EW)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Women often give off the vibe that you are nothing if you are not, at least, six feet tall with the chiseled body of a rock star and bulging muscles of a relentless gym rat.

Guys, relax. All of that is apparently banter as it does not reflect the whole truth of what women find attractive.

As opposed to what they’d make you believe, women actually have weird attractions and below are some of the most surprising ones.

1. Gray hair

Young women seem to have a thing for gray hair. Not necessarily a full head of it, but just enough speckle of it and you’ll have them drooling all over you.

play Women are attracted to gray haired men (Pinterest)


It’s probably a thing to do with women preferring older men to younger, inexperienced ones.

ALSO READ: 7 strangest things men find attractive in women

2. The happy trail

You know that thin line of hair that teases from your stomach and disappears into your pants?

It’s makes certain women breathless and excited. No wonder they call it the happy trail.

play Women also say they love the happy trail - that thin line of hair that snakes into the hidden part of his pants. (Carlifierce)

3. Scars

Some women are  attracted to the fading signs left behind by healed wounds.

They say they are rugged, masculine, exciting and hot.

Bruh…

ALSO READ: Guys, questions you shouldn't ask women during sex

4. Not so tall guys

Rejoice, short guys!

All hope is not lost, apparently. In a world of constant romanticizing of 6 feet plus, there are women who are actually drawn to something radically different.

In an opinion poll conducted on Reddit, women say they have a thing for short dudes.

"I just think tall guys are kinda intimidating. I like to have conversations at face level."

Guys, just look at God!

How to know you are the side chick in your relationship play Some women just need a man who can match them at chitchat and they'd be glad for life. (Side Chick / Youtube)

5. Talkative guys

Moni, a 23-year-old student tells me that she finds guys attractive when they can talk for long periods without getting tired.

“I like talking a lot. So I love it when I am talking with a guy and he never gets tired as most guys tend to do with babes.

"If he can indulge my talkative nature and keep up, he’s got my 65% of my heart already.”

Weird, isn’t that?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women 7 weirdest things men find attractive in youbullet
2 Side Chicks Signs that you're not the main chick in your relationshipbullet
3 For Guys Questions you shouldn't ask women during sexbullet

Related Articles

Love & Romance Should words of endearment be between partners only?
Relationship Talk "We really love each other but our parents are being difficult"
Love Thursday Is he flirting with you or just being friendly?
Relationship Talk How do I make my relationship fun without sex?
McShayn's Love Thread Your wife, kids & marriage do not need a paternity test
Relationship Talk My relationship of 7 years drains me but I'm too scared to quit
For Men What happens when you marry an infertile woman?
For Women How to know you're moving too fast with a new guy
Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend
Love Thursday How to maintain thrilling sex & a perfect bond with your boo

Relationships & Weddings

Unhappy man.
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm madly in love with someone else's girlfriend
Happy
For Women How to know a guy that's only leading you on
Angry and confused.
Stay Woke Are you in a relationship or a situationship?
Things you should not do after a breakup.
Heartbreaks 7 things you must not do after a breakup