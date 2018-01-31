news

Women often give off the vibe that you are nothing if you are not, at least, six feet tall with the chiseled body of a rock star and bulging muscles of a relentless gym rat.

Guys, relax. All of that is apparently banter as it does not reflect the whole truth of what women find attractive.

As opposed to what they’d make you believe, women actually have weird attractions and below are some of the most surprising ones.

1. Gray hair

Young women seem to have a thing for gray hair. Not necessarily a full head of it, but just enough speckle of it and you’ll have them drooling all over you.



It’s probably a thing to do with women preferring older men to younger, inexperienced ones.

2. The happy trail

You know that thin line of hair that teases from your stomach and disappears into your pants?

It’s makes certain women breathless and excited. No wonder they call it the happy trail.

3. Scars

Some women are attracted to the fading signs left behind by healed wounds.

They say they are rugged, masculine, exciting and hot.

Bruh…

4. Not so tall guys

Rejoice, short guys!

All hope is not lost, apparently. In a world of constant romanticizing of 6 feet plus, there are women who are actually drawn to something radically different.

In an opinion poll conducted on Reddit, women say they have a thing for short dudes.

"I just think tall guys are kinda intimidating. I like to have conversations at face level."

Guys, just look at God!

5. Talkative guys

Moni, a 23-year-old student tells me that she finds guys attractive when they can talk for long periods without getting tired.

“I like talking a lot. So I love it when I am talking with a guy and he never gets tired as most guys tend to do with babes.

"If he can indulge my talkative nature and keep up, he’s got my 65% of my heart already.”

Weird, isn’t that?