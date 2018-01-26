Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

3 things to never ask women during sex

For Guys Questions you shouldn't ask women during sex

Communicating during sex is great, so far you are not asking these three questions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here are questions you partner wants you to stay off during sex play

Here are questions you partner wants you to stay off during sex

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Communication has been well established as the bedrock of successful marriages and relationships.

Couples are rightly advised to be comfortable with each other to the point of being able to talk about everything, anywhere at at any time.

This rule only has a slight modification and it is that during sex, your ability to communicate needs to be tempered so as to not kill the mood. So you actually can speak, but not about everything.

And as a matter of rules, according to Inemesit Udodiong and Uwanma Odefa, many women would rather not hear the 3 questions listed below:

I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend. play Frustrating questions men ask during sex. (DABW)

1. Are you cumming?

Speaking as a guest on the last episode of Pulse Nigeria's "Love, Sex and Everything in Between" which is hosted by Inem Udodiong, Uwanma Odefa explains that women don't like it when men ask this particular question during sex.

According to her, instead of preoccupying yourself with this thought, "just keep doing what you are doing and when [your woman] gets 'there', you will know."

ALSO READ: Questions women should never ask men during sex

On the other hand, she says, men could actually be pardoned for asking this because most women are yet to develop the confidence act of actually discussing what they like with their partners, and without this, men can't really be blamed for wanting to know if they are getting things right or not.

play Don't ask who her daddy is. She knows it's not you (Pinterest)

2. Who's your daddy?

Expressing an opinion on why guys should avoid asking this question during this sex, Inemesit says "I get the whole BDSM angle to the question but if I'm [being shagged] by someone and he asks 'who's your daddy?' the first thought that comes to my mind is my father, and that's not who I want to be talking about when having sex."

ALSO READ: Guy, this is why you should give your girl regular orgasms

play Inemesit explains why guys need to cut out the 'who's your daddy question' (Pulse / Facebook)

3. Don't ask questions about your size

"Is my size what you are used to?"

"Do you think I'm big enough?"

ALSO READ: How to build intimacy in a relationship without sex

Women are turned off by questions of this nature  and would rather have you stay off the subject during sex so as not to dampen the mood.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women What you shouldn't say to your man during sexbullet
2 #LoveThursday How to increase intimacy in a relationship without sexbullet
3 Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friendbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Advice Why you should avoid silent treatment in your relationship
#LoveThursday How to increase intimacy in a relationship without sex
Friends with Benefits 3 convenient truths about this type of relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend is a virgin; but she's lazy & work-shy
Engagements Are men afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Wife Material Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Yomi Casual Stylist, wife welcome baby girl in USA
McShayn's Love Thread Ciara is right; single women truly need to level up
In Lagos Woman pulls prank proposal on boyfriend

Relationships & Weddings

I love him despite his girlfriend; what do I do?
Relationship Talk He has a girlfriend but I've caught feelings for him
Why you should absolutely avoid silent treatment in relationships.
Relationship Advice Why you should avoid silent treatment in your relationship
Too scared to commit.
Relationship Blues Why most men are scared to marry
3 convenient truths about a friends-with-benefits relationship
Friends with Benefits 3 convenient truths about this type of relationship