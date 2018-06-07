How to know you are ready to date again after a breakup

news

If you’ve been through a bad breakup, a new relationship won’t normally be the first thing on your mind.

No matter how long it takes you though, there’d be a time to get back into a loving relationship and if you are scared, worried or unsure of when the best time for that is, the tips below will help you.

1. You want to date for the right reasons

Once you’re no longer looking for rebounds or trying to make your ex jealous, then you are quite ready. You’re not trying to fill a void left behind by the breakup. Instead, you’re dating because you’re ready to move on and meet new people.

2. You have done a logical introspection

If you’re still blaming your ex for everything that went wrong in your relationship, you’re not ready to date yet. Part of moving on is being able to own up to your own personal BS and mistakes – even if that mistake was dating your ex in the first place.

3. Your anger is gone

You’re perfectly entitled to feel angry as hell after a breakup. Allow yourself to feel all the feelings – even the ugly ones that make you want to throw stuff against the wall. You need to process all the crappy emotional stuff or you’re going to carry all these negative feelings into your next relationship.

4. You took your time

If you took your time and healed completely before deciding to have a go at love again, you are doing just right.

5. You are fine with being alone

Being single does not faze you, and being in a relationship is just something that happened in the natural course. It wasn’t forced, neither was it chased as a way if forgetting your anger and misery.