Fatima Aliko Dangote set to wed Jamil Abubakar

Talk about the grandest wedding of all time!

Aliko Dangote’s daughter, Fatima, is set to wed pilot beau , Jamil Abubakar.

According to Instablog9ja, Fatima who is the daughter of one of the wealthiest men in the world will be wedding Jamil who is the son of Ex-Police IG, Mohammed Abubakar.

Jamil Abubakar is Abubakar's first son and is a Kingston University-trained Computing Information Systems and Multimedia graduate. He is currently working with Elite Airwings.

Kemifilani reports that friends and families of the pair have revealed the apparent love and unwavering loyalty between them.

According to them, there couldn’t be a better match of equals.

Fatima’s courtship by her beau, Jamil, has been trailed with fervent prayers by their families and friends hoping that their attraction and love withstand the test of time.

As expected, their families are planning to spare no expense in giving them a grand wedding celebration , as in expected.

The wedding is reportedly set to take place in March 2018.

