Cyril Stober and Elizabeth Banu who also works in NTA tied the knot after years of courtship.
He married his former colleague, Elizabeth Banu, who is another popular broadcaster with the same TV station.
ALSO READ: Nigerian screen legend takes a bow from NTA
The pair tied the knot in Garkida, Adamawa’s state, on Saturday, January 13, after years of courtship.
NTA#emo#4oCZ##s Cyril Stober Weds Elizabeth Banu Also Of NTA . . NTA veteran broadcaster who served and retired from service in 2015, Cyril stober, today, in Garkida, Adamawa#emo#4oCZ##s state, married yet another TV broadcaster with same TV station, Elizabeth Banu, after many years of courtship. . . The two broadcasters are known to be the legends in NTA#emo#4oCZ##s news department for their role in casting news on the NTA TV station. Cyril was born in Minna, also had been previously married decided to take his relationship and courtship to the next level.
Both broadcasters are known as veterans in NTA's news department and have been casting news for years at the station.
Cyril was previously married to another ex-broadcaster with NTA who is currently based in the UK.
Big congrats to them.