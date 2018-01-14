Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Cyril Stober, Elizabeth Banu get married

Cyril Stober Veteran NTA broadcaster ties the knot

Cyril Stober and Elizabeth Banu who also works in NTA tied the knot after years of courtship.

Popular NTA broadcaster, Cyril Stober, who served and retired from service in 2015, has just re-married.

He married his former colleague, Elizabeth Banu, who is another popular broadcaster with the same TV station.

The pair tied the knot in Garkida, Adamawa’s state, on Saturday, January 13, after years of courtship.

 

Both broadcasters are known as veterans in NTA's news department and have been casting news for years at the station.

Cyril was previously married to another ex-broadcaster with NTA who is currently based in the UK.

Big congrats to them.

