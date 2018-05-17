Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 relationship goals every couple needs

Love And Dating 5 relationship goals every couple needs

Great relationships do not just happen. They are intentionally built and cultivated with decisions and actions like the five

  Published:
Relationship goals play 5 relationship goals every couple needs (The Amber Studio)
Here are relationship goals every serious couple, the ones who hope for the very best kind of relationships should have:

1. To support his/her dreams

If you truly care about someone, you’ll care about their dreams, hops aspirations and things that set fire to their eyes and stoke their sincerest passion.

Aim to know what that thing is in your partner and be sure to show maximum support for it.

My priest says I can’t marry my girlfriend of 3 years. play

My priest says I can’t marry my girlfriend of 3 years.

(Ebony)

 

2. To grow together

The point of a good relationship is to have someone who amplifies your strengths, and assists you in outgrowing your defects.

If you are dating someone who is weakening you in areas you were once strong and making you worse in areas you were already struggling in, they are not relationship material.

ALSO READ: Why do people really gain weight after marriage?

3. To always be there

Emotional intelligence is such a big deal for the growth and continuous existence of relationships, too.

So learn, and be prepared to help your boo through emotional rough patches and the numerous times when they’d just need you to be there for them emotionally.

7 things to always do if your partner is insecure play

If your partner is already insecure about something, don't make it worse for them.

(Big Stock)

4. To be faithful

You can add loyalty and honesty to that.

There is a scarcity of these in people these days and relationships and marriages are suffering for it.

Faithfulness and commitment are real goals to strive towards and you should give your best to being that man or woman who has all of it.

5. Forgive each other

Great relationships are built by two people who know how to forgive time and time again. You can’t have a good relationship if you keep grudges. So always create an atmosphere of forgiveness in your relationship.

