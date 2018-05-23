Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage

About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage

Medical tests that couples should carry out and carefully discuss before agreeing to marry each other.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Should you talk to your partner every single day? play 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage (Madam Koverage)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Before you take that slow, almost-rhythmic walk down the aisle with the love of your life, there are medical facts about him or her you must have known and be willing to live with.

Following RCCG’s recent directive that couples need to produce a fool-proof medical report of the state of their reproductive organs, we list five medical examinations that couples must have gone through and discussed properly before making up their minds to either walk away or carry on with that walk down the aisle.

1. Genotype

This test will tell whether one or both partners are sicklers (SS), carriers of the sickle cell trait (AS) or whether their genotype is normal (AA).

Such is the importance of this test that even without being told, couples have been known to take the initiative of finding out for themselves. And where there are couples who are too careless to check, marriage counsellors have been known to  mandate it for anyone who wants to marry.

Maybe not talk about work tonight? play Couples need to speak to each other and convince themselves of the need for a genotype test. (RF)

 

2. Blood group

Refusing to subject themselves to this test means couples carelessly run the risk of a condition called hemolytic disease of the newborn which, according to Doctor’s Hub Nigeria, causes stillbirths and miscarriages.

Knowing your partner's blood group can prove useful in saving his or her life during an emergency.

3. HIV test

HIV/AIDS is a notoriously scary infection and the sheer number of deaths it causes makes it a no-brainer for couples to check for its presence in each other.

It always makes sense to know what you are getting into before getting rudely shocked when you’re already in it.

ALSO READ: Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy

4. Fertility test index

This one is done to be sure of the fertility of both the husband and the wife.

According to Doctor’s Hub, fertility problems are usually not detected by couples until about two or more years after marriage and unsuccessful trials at conceiving.

play Fertility test index is also needed and couples need to do it, especially if one person is reluctant to. (VirtueDigest)


So it is important for the test to be done as it profiles the reproductive hormones in both partners: semen analysis is carried out on the man and ovulation tested in the woman.

Couples who intend to not have kids may need not worry about this one though.

5. Test for STDs

This may sound extreme and appear like the whole point of these medical examinations is being overstretched but that’s not the case.

This is because infections like gonorrhea, if left untreated can grow out of hands and lead to infertility in the woman; causing strains and other issues in the marriage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
3 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet

Related Articles

For Women 5 times you should not shoot your shot with a guy
McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy
Love & Romance 5 things that'll interfere with your sex life in a long-term relationship
For Women 3 things he does when he’s not ready for marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?
Pulse Weddings Here are exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Love & Romance Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship
Royal Wedding Official pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding

Relationships & Weddings

How to build intimacy without sex.
For Women 5 times you should not shoot your shot with a guy
I really need help to stop this habit.
Love & Romance 5 things that'll interfere with your sex life in a long-term relationship
Lovers
For Women 3 things he does when he’s not ready for marriage
I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?