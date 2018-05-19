5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looks

news

There are a few habits and behaviors can increase your chances of attraction than your looks.

Forget the six packs, the well-defined biceps, and triceps. We want to indulge your mind with an alternative reality of what it takes to become that guy that women want to talk with, spend time with, and date.

So are you ready? Let's get sta

1.Self Confidence

Women like men who are sure of themselves. A nervous, uncertain guy may leave too much decision-making up to women, and that puts the burden on them to make the right decisions or risk disapproval. Nerves can also be contagious in a social setting; a man with self-confidence can put a woman at ease.

2. Empathy

There is a fine line between being confident and being arrogant. Whether in business or in a personal relationship, it is important not to put others down to build yourself up. Being mean and acting superior shows insecurity, not true confidence.

3. Optimism

Optimism is not quite the same as self-confidence. Self-confidence shows a can-do attitude. Optimism is believing that things beyond a man's control are going to work out just fine anyway. Since women can be natural worriers, the ability to offer reassurance is an attractive quality.

4. Respect

Women feel a little flutter when a man opens a door for them or pulls out a chair for them, but even more importantly, they’re drawn to men who respect their opinions. They are also attracted to men who show respect for others.

5. A listening ear

Women want to talk about their feelings. As a general rule, men do not. But a man who listens to a woman, who honestly pays attention and remembers what she has said, will draw a woman to him.