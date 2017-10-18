Things to know before investing

Investing is a good financial plan for the future. This is very true but before putting your money into an investment, you need to do groundwork and research on what you are about to invest in.

There are certain things you need to do before thinking of investing.

You need to know your goals. You can't just invest without having a purpose for investing because without knowing why you are investing, you won't have a time frame for your investment.

Are you investing in short-term or long-term goals investments, why do you want to invest, what do you want to do with the returns, how long do you want to invest?

You need to ask yourself all these questions before putting your money into an investment.

You need to quit bad spending habits. Cut down on a lot of bad money habits that affects your income. Spend less and save more.

If you don't need anything, you don't have to purchase it. Always know there is a difference between needs and wants. Impulsive buying is another bad habit to curb.

You also need to pay off all debts before you think of investing make sure you settle all debts. Paying off your debts will improve your net worth because you won't you won't have to keep paying debts which would then affect your income. It also means you'll have fewer bills to pay.

There will be a change in your income if you quit bad habits which will help you have more money for investing.

Another thing you should do before investing is to have an emergency fund. Situations could arise which can affect lots of plans.

Open an account meant for emergencies. Having a an emergency fund won't disrupt your financial goals.

ALSO READ: Short-term or long-term savings; which should you invest?

Understanding your investment options is very important before you think of investing. Know the investment terms, so you don't get confused and make ghastly financial blunders.

It is good to have an investment advisor but even at that, you should also know some things yourself. A financial advisor could give you bad financial advise which can affect your investment.

Read books on investments to know and understand investment terms

You need to have the right set of people around you who also have the same mindset on investment like you do. Do the people around your circle make right financial decisions?

Hanging around people who don't make the right financial decisions or have bad money habit, might affect you negatively which also affects your investment goals.

So move with a circle that also share in your financial and investment ideas. By doing this you are not only progressing but your circle also is progressing.