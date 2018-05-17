Home > Lifestyle > Money >

How to start a cassava production business

Cassava Production Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how

Cassava grows well in an area with deep well-drained loamy soil, adequate rainfall, and warm & moist climatic conditions, when getting a site to set up a cassava farm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to start a cassava production business play

How to start a cassava production business

(Plant village)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the federal government’s initiative to make agriculture a major part of the nation's economy, cassava production is not only attracting the attention of business minded people, it also holds much potential for successful investment.

Also, there’s an increase in the use of cassava product in Nigeria like never before; and as a result, the business is becoming more lucrative with each passing day.

Farm product has always been a source of lively hood and food for millions of Nigerians. As a matter of fact, 90% of Nigerian households consume cassava products everyday, which includes garri, wheat-flour, animal feed, commercial caramel, and lot more.

However, before delving into the template of cassava production, it is important to note that the processes of cassava production have very little or nothing to do with urban areas; as it takes a very big farmland to come up with a profitable harvest. 

And another important factor that cannot be overemphasized when thinking of starting a cassava production is the need for a proper feasibility study.

Reading this article is not enough and will never be enough; know the ins and outs of the business by getting all the possible information you need from people who have been in the business for long. Only when this done can you consider the following:

How to start a cassava production business play

How to start a cassava production business

(Radio australia)

 

Here’s how to start cassava production business in Nigeria

1. Get a good farmland

Bear in mind that cassava grows well in an area with deep well-drained loamy soil, adequate rainfall, and warm & moist climatic conditions, when getting a site to set up a cassava farm. And an easy way to identify lands with these conditions is to see if:

  • There’s a thick vegetation around it,

  • The soil texture is good,

  • The land is flat or gently sloping.

Such is the importance of picking the right location to set up your cassava farm that is advisable to get locals and food scientists to verify the richness of the soil before you proceed to buy or hire the farmland.

2. Decide on cassava type

There are wide breeds of cassavas that you can grow, but the best breeds to cultivate are the types that are widely accepted by your target market; gives great yields, grows fast, and are resistant to pests and diseases. And for good cassava production, the following varieties are recommended for their high yield and processing quality: TMS 30572, NR 8082, NR8083, TMS 4(2) 1425, TMS 81/00110, TMS 92/0326.

How to start a cassava production business play

Cassava Pone

(Alica's pepper pot)

 

3. Prepare farmland

To develop well, cassava roots need soil that has been loosened by the hoe or plough. So till deeply, to 20 or 25 centimetres, so that the roots can get well down.

After tilling, at the beginning of the rainy season, make mounds or ridges. This breaks up the soil and it stores up water; the roots have plenty of loose earth in which to develop.

If fertilizers or manure are used, work them into the soil when it is tilled. Yields are high when the plant finds plenty of nourishment in the soil. Farmyard manure, compost, and green manure are the best fertilizers for cassava (excerpt from roots and tubers)

4. Plant the cassava right

There are certain things you must put into consideration before planting your cassava stems; you need to consider the land tillage method, the time of the year, the seedbed type, and the method of preparation, handling, and planting of the cassava stem cuttings.

It is very important to put all these into consideration because planting the cassava within the right conditions increase chances of good yields, and would ensure you always have the cassava harvests just when a lot of buyers need it.

How to start a cassava production business play

How to start a cassava production business

(Plant village)

 

5. Market your cassava products

After growing and harvesting your crops, you’ll need to ensure maximum returns by selling your harvests to the right buyer and at the right price. And this process should be easy for you if you carried out feasibility study properly.

ALSO READ: How to start food delivery business

 

More

Errand Service Here's how to start this business and make some income for yourself
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Low-Cost Apartments 5 fine places for medium-income earners to live on...bullet
2 Entrepreneur 8 successful habits of everybody in business should knowbullet
3 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet

Related Articles

Loan These online platforms are granting quick credit to small- scale businesses
Affiliate marketing Here's how you can earn money online with these 5 programs
Entrepreneur Here's how to choose a bank for your business
Party Equipment Ever thought of starting this rental business? Here's how
Real Estate Here's how to become a successful agent
Food Delivery Service Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
Bitcoin How to buy this crypto-currency with your credit/debit card in Nigeria

Money

3 tips you need to keep your money in check in this holy month
Ramadan 2018 3 tips you need to keep your money in check in this holy month
Graphic design
Vocational skills Here are 7 handworks everyone should consider having
5 money management tips for small business owners
Financial Tips 3 money management tips for small business owners
3 smartest things to do with your money in your 30s
Moneywise 3 smartest things to do with your money in your 30s