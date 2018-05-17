How to start a cassava production business

news

With the federal government’s initiative to make agriculture a major part of the nation's economy, cassava production is not only attracting the attention of business minded people, it also holds much potential for successful investment.

Also, there’s an increase in the use of cassava product in Nigeria like never before; and as a result, the business is becoming more lucrative with each passing day.

Farm product has always been a source of lively hood and food for millions of Nigerians. As a matter of fact, 90% of Nigerian households consume cassava products everyday, which includes garri, wheat-flour, animal feed, commercial caramel, and lot more.

However, before delving into the template of cassava production, it is important to note that the processes of cassava production have very little or nothing to do with urban areas; as it takes a very big farmland to come up with a profitable harvest.

And another important factor that cannot be overemphasized when thinking of starting a cassava production is the need for a proper feasibility study.

Reading this article is not enough and will never be enough; know the ins and outs of the business by getting all the possible information you need from people who have been in the business for long. Only when this done can you consider the following:

Here’s how to start cassava production business in Nigeria

1. Get a good farmland

Bear in mind that cassava grows well in an area with deep well-drained loamy soil, adequate rainfall, and warm & moist climatic conditions, when getting a site to set up a cassava farm. And an easy way to identify lands with these conditions is to see if:

There’s a thick vegetation around it,

The soil texture is good,

The land is flat or gently sloping.

Such is the importance of picking the right location to set up your cassava farm that is advisable to get locals and food scientists to verify the richness of the soil before you proceed to buy or hire the farmland.

2. Decide on cassava type

There are wide breeds of cassavas that you can grow, but the best breeds to cultivate are the types that are widely accepted by your target market; gives great yields, grows fast, and are resistant to pests and diseases. And for good cassava production, the following varieties are recommended for their high yield and processing quality: TMS 30572, NR 8082, NR8083, TMS 4(2) 1425, TMS 81/00110, TMS 92/0326.

3. Prepare farmland

To develop well, cassava roots need soil that has been loosened by the hoe or plough. So till deeply, to 20 or 25 centimetres, so that the roots can get well down.

After tilling, at the beginning of the rainy season, make mounds or ridges. This breaks up the soil and it stores up water; the roots have plenty of loose earth in which to develop.

If fertilizers or manure are used, work them into the soil when it is tilled. Yields are high when the plant finds plenty of nourishment in the soil. Farmyard manure, compost, and green manure are the best fertilizers for cassava (excerpt from roots and tubers)

4. Plant the cassava right

There are certain things you must put into consideration before planting your cassava stems; you need to consider the land tillage method, the time of the year, the seedbed type, and the method of preparation, handling, and planting of the cassava stem cuttings.

It is very important to put all these into consideration because planting the cassava within the right conditions increase chances of good yields, and would ensure you always have the cassava harvests just when a lot of buyers need it.

5. Market your cassava products

After growing and harvesting your crops, you’ll need to ensure maximum returns by selling your harvests to the right buyer and at the right price. And this process should be easy for you if you carried out feasibility study properly.