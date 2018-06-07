Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 financial decisions you could regret forever

Personal Finance Tips 5 financial decisions you could regret forever

Making the right financial choices helps your money grow. Check out the five financial decisions that could wreck anybody's personal finance effort.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 financial decisions you could regret forever play

Preventing yourself from overspending is one way to to stop worrying about your finances

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is a reason why you save money and spend according to your earnings.

Being financially independent is a goal everyone wants to attain and certainly, you won't like to commit any financial mistake that will make that goal unachievable.

As you already know, it is easy to make financial mistakes while you are getting the money. However, correcting these mistakes can be very difficult if you don't realise them early enough.

Financial blunders like splurging or overspending on unnecessary items can be fixed if it's not too late.

However, there are other money decisions that one could regret forever. Here are five of such financial decisions.

1. Not paying off your debt before retirement

5 things you are probably wasting your money on play

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Your retirement saving is meant to take care of you when you are no longer active to work. As a retiree, you'll need your pension to survive.

However, if you go into retirement with a load of debt, you'll likely regret having the debt because managing debt with pension won't be a nice financial experience.

2. Not saving for retirement

5 signs you're living beyond your means play

Investment moves you need to start making

(Debtfreeguy)
 

You think paying off a debt with retirement savings is the most regrettable thing to do? Not having retirement savings is worse than that.

Having a retirement saving is very important and failure to do it will only give you more financial pressure as you get old.

ALSO READ: You won't find yourself in debt again if you try these tips

3.  Spending your money for the wrong reasons

5 types of unexpected expenses and how to plan for them play

You can avoid some unexpected expenses.

(Moneycrasher)

Buying things to impress people is another regrettable financial decision you don't need.

Instead of impressing people with what you really can't afford, it is better you base your spendings on your own goals and values, not those of others. Making financial decisions that favour your goals will make you much happier in future. Wouldn't you rather consider that?

4. Spending instead of building emergency funds

How to manage your debt play

How to manage your debt

(Arsg)
 

Having an emergency fund is one of the aspects of personal finance that should never be ignored.

Nobody prays for an emergency to happen, but when it happens, it has to be taken care of.

Imagine someone who loses his job and does not have any saving to rely on while he searches for another job. This is where emergency funds play a big role.

Learn to save for rainy day because you won't like to learn it the hard way.

5. No financial plan and goals

If you do these 3 things, you have a serious spending problem play

Spending problem can seriously affect your personal finance.

(Moneycrashers)
 

Without a financial plan, you might find it hard to achieve your financial goals.

If you have no financial goal or plans for yourself, there is a high chance that you might be in one spot financially for a long time causing you to be financially stagnant.

Having financial goals helps you have a plan to achieve these goals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Financial Freedom You won't find yourself in debt again if you try these...bullet
2 Wealth Tips 5 habits that can help you attain your financial goalsbullet
3 Financial Tips 5 things you are probably wasting your money onbullet

Money

5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anything
Moneywise 5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anything
How to start a kid retail store business
Kid Retail Store Ever thought of starting this business? Here's how
5 simple ways you can get better with your spending better
Financial Tips 5 simple ways you can get better with your spending
5 businesses to that will help you make some money online
Entrepreneur Ever thought of making money online? Get started with these 5 businesses