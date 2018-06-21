Pulse.ng logo
3 tips to help you avoid impulsive spending

Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending

If you have always bought things without planning for them, you need these three tips to control your spending.

Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending play

Everybody seems guilty of shopping on impulse

(El Correo)
Do you go to stores and you feel like buying everything you set your eyes on? Yes, this happens to everyone who likes good things, but hey, you've got to think twice before you say: How much is this?

Impulse buying is a tendency to buy a product or service without planning in advance. It plays with your mind and a want becomes a need in a matter of seconds.

For every impulse spender, suppressing the temptation to buy everything when you go shopping is important if you want to save money.

If you find it difficult to defeat that temptation, try these simple tips.

1. Use Cash Only

Don't go to a shopping mall with your debit card if really want to control your spending.
 

A lot of people buy things they don't need on credit or debit card. Using your debit card only makes you spend more on items you'll later find useless. Before going to any store, make a list of what you want to buy, find out the prices of the items and go to the store with cash only.

2. Delay Purchases

Don't make financial choices you might regret

Don't make financial choices you might regret

(Pulse)
 

Before letting your impulse determines your purchases, you may need to wait a little bit, think about that item before buying it. Thinking about it could remove the initial emotional reasons that stirred the buying decision.

3. Stay away from temptation

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)
 

If your impulse always prompts you to make a wrong buying decision, you'll have to avoid all forms of temptation that will lead to making such decision.

For instance, if browsing online shopping site or following a friend to a shopping mall will tempt you to make unplanned buying decisions, it is better you avoid them.

