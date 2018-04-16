Home > Lifestyle > Money >

3 budget hacks that make your life easier

Personal Finance 3 budget hacks that make your life easier

Try these three budget hacks if you find it difficult to keep to your budget.

  • Published:
3 budget hacks that make your life easier play

These tips show you the frugal ways to achieve your financial goals

(Libertytax)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The best way to have control over your money is to have a budget that works and this help make your financial life easier.

While many believe budgeting helps in monitoring one's personal finances, there are those who think it does not work for them because they don't seem to have the time to follow the budget or track their expenses.

Common, budgeting is not as hard as you think it is, but if have issues sticking to your budget, you can use these ideas to make keeping to your budget easier.

1. Get Budgeting apps on your phone

3 budget hacks that make your life easier play

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)
 

With a budgeting app on your smartphone, you'll find it easy to track your expenses because the app does the budgeting itself. Budgeting apps make sticking your budget easier and there are so many of them.

When you search for budget apps on your phone's play store, you'll see such apps as Pocket Guard Budget App, Wally, Level Money, Mint Budgeting App and so on. These apps can stop you from making mistakes and also cut down on the amount of time it takes to budget.

2. Cut your bills

play
 

You've always tried to track and spend according to your budget but you've never been able to stay on it, you need not try too hard, just cut your bills if you really want to stay on budget.

If you have a monthly budget but you find yourself spending more than you struggle to keep to it, simply for a bill or two you can cut from the budget.

ALSO READ: 10 interesting facts you should know about Naira

3. Save on groceries

play
 

For some people, food budgeting and groceries might be a  problem. And if you love to eat out, fast foods will become a convenience that eats deep into your pocket and affect your budget.

To overcome this, a menu planning service could be the hack you need as far as food is concerned to stick to your budget and save your groceries bill instead of eating out. Again, buying your groceries in bulk will also help you save and stick to your budget.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Prudence 3 reasons you should buy things in bulkbullet
2 Financial Tips 3 ways to make your money work for youbullet
3 Money Making Tips 5 ways to make money onlinebullet

Money

Daycare service
Daycare Service 4 things you need to know before starting this business
5 money milestone you should hit before having babies
Financial Tips 5 money milestones you should hit before having babies
5 questions you should ask yourself before making big purchase
Personal Finance 5 questions you should ask yourself before making big purchases
5 things everyone should know about money management
Financial Literacy 5 things everyone should know about money management