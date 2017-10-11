Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Ryan Reynolds :  Actor took training to the next level with a perfect backflip

Ryan Reynolds Actor took training to the next level with a perfect backflip

He has some serious skills.

  • Published:
Ryan Reynolds play

Ryan Reynolds

(Image by Gage Skidmore / FLickr)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Ryan Reynolds gears up for Deadpool 2, he's taking his training to the next level with some serious gymnastics skills.

In a recent Instagram video, the actor can be seen pulling off an impressive backflip with essentially no help from trainer Don Saladino.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to complete a standing backflip during Toddler Tumble Time," Reynolds captioned the video, presumably referring to the pint-sized gymnasts in the background. "Thank you @donsaladino."

Reynolds, who recently appeared on the cover of Men's Health, got shredded for his role as Deadpool, but he says that working out isn't the only key to being healthy and losing weight; diet and sleep play an important role, too.

Saladino, Reynolds' trainer, tells all his clients to get at least seven hours of sleep each night.

“Sleep is how we repair our hormones so that we're functioning optimally during our workouts,” Saladino said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “You burn calories at rest and when you get proper sleep, your energy levels are better. So you're more active during the day. I make sure I'm in bed by 9 p.m. every night.”

Cutting down on sugar and refined carbs is also important, Saladino added: "If you get enough sleep, eliminate stress, follow a few simple moves and eat healthy, you can get a celebrity body, too.”

When it comes to working out, Reynolds weight trains and resistance trains with exercises like loaded carries and sled pushes.

We expect Reynolds to have perfected a full floor routine by the time Deadpool 2 hits theaters in June 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex Wanna last longer in bed? This guy claims he found...bullet
2 Relationships and Sex Can your penis actually shrink?bullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Drinking black tea may help you lose weightbullet

Related Articles

Odd Enough ​Ryan Reynolds helps teen get back at her ex-boyfriend with hilarious tweet
Fitness and Weight Loss Should you drop a raw egg in your coffee for an extra workout boost?
Fitness and Weight Loss Get your sleeves exploding with this hardcore abs sequence
Fitness and Weight Loss How eating like a professional bodybuilder can make you fat
Fitness and Weight Loss Blast belly fat with this hardcore Tabata circuit
Sex & Relationships Ryan Reynolds’ feelings for Blake Lively are what true love looks like
Odd Enough ​This man got Ryan Reynolds’ name tattooed on his butt
Ryan Reynolds Actor shares the rules to cursing creatively, pushing the boundaries, and feuding with Hugh Jackman

Men's Health

Relationships and Sex Here's what happens to your brain during a sex party
eat a banana every day
Health Tips Here's one reason why you should eat a banana every day
add egg to morning coffee?
Fitness and Weight Loss Should you drop a raw egg in your coffee for an extra workout boost?
Jess King
Fitness and Weight Loss Blast belly fat with this hardcore Tabata circuit