Ryan Reynolds :  Actor took training to the next level with a perfect backflip

As Ryan Reynolds gears up for Deadpool 2, he's taking his training to the next level with some serious gymnastics skills.

In a recent Instagram video, the actor can be seen pulling off an impressive backflip with essentially no help from trainer Don Saladino.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to complete a standing backflip during Toddler Tumble Time," Reynolds captioned the video, presumably referring to the pint-sized gymnasts in the background. "Thank you @donsaladino."

Reynolds, who recently appeared on the cover of Men's Health, got shredded for his role as Deadpool, but he says that working out isn't the only key to being healthy and losing weight; diet and sleep play an important role, too.

Saladino, Reynolds' trainer, tells all his clients to get at least seven hours of sleep each night.

“Sleep is how we repair our hormones so that we're functioning optimally during our workouts,” Saladino said in an interview with the Daily Mail. “You burn calories at rest and when you get proper sleep, your energy levels are better. So you're more active during the day. I make sure I'm in bed by 9 p.m. every night.”

Cutting down on sugar and refined carbs is also important, Saladino added: "If you get enough sleep, eliminate stress, follow a few simple moves and eat healthy, you can get a celebrity body, too.”

When it comes to working out, Reynolds weight trains and resistance trains with exercises like loaded carries and sled pushes.

We expect Reynolds to have perfected a full floor routine by the time Deadpool 2 hits theaters in June 2018.