Why Nigeria should be your perfect getaway this year

Thinking of having a vacation in Nigeria?

Well, look no further as Nigeria is full of great places for family getaways, romantic travelling and building friendships.

Below are reasons why you should pick travelling to Nigeria for your vacation.

1. Very Affordable

From flight prices to hotel reservations, Nigeria is the right place for you. Although Lagos can be very stressful, it is as affordable as affordable gets.

Try booking in advance for better deals or better still find friends ready to accommodate you

2. So many romantic beaches & resorts

From long beach walks, fantastic ocean views and luxury parties, there a wide variety of beaches in Nigeria to relax at.

Visit Ibeno beach, the longest sand beach in West Africa or try Coconut beach badagry.

All these places are set in an area surrounded by coconut trees, a perfect spot for that romantic getaway. Try canoeing, hunting, hiking, swimming and ocean fishing here.

3. Safari

Go on a safari in Sumu Wildlife Park, Bauchi. Check out their spotted Giraffes, Zebras, Deers, blue wildebeests and Eelans.

4. Forest reserves

From a golf course to night-time bonfires and horseback riding, you can get all these from so many reserves in the country.

Try visiting Yankari Games reserve and Jos wildlife park. These places give you an opportunity to bond with your families and nature as you hike through forests and mountains while watching birds and other endangered animals.

5. Active night-life

Don't forget Lagos' active nightlife too! If you are a great fan of music, noise, sweat and afrobeat, Lagos is the place for you.

From raves to wild clubs and house parties Lagos has got it all.