Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Pulse List Top 7 foods that fight STDs

As important as it is for you to see a doctor, you should also include these foods in your daily meal.

  • Published:
Foods that help combat STDs play

Foods that help combat STDs

(Google)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sexually transmitted diseases are infectious diseases that spread from person to another through intimate, sexual contact.

As important as it is for you to see a doctor, you should also include these foods in your daily meal.

Below are some foods that can help you combat those nasty and painful as hell STDs:

1. Garlic

Garlic play Garlic (The health site)
 

Garlic is well-known for its natural healing properties, and it contains antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. This immune-boosting herb also has a chemical compound called allicin which inhibits growth and even kills germs. To really gain the benefits of this natural remedy, professionals say to eat 1 to 2 bulbs of raw garlic per day.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil play Coconut Oil (Hart space)
 

Coconut oil is antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral as well as being a good safe lubricant for sensitive skin. Coconut oil also contains a medium chain fatty acid called lauric acid that lends coconut its antibacterial properties. Using a natural lubricant such as coconut oil will help reduce this risk.

3. Ginger

play
 

Ginger has exhibited the ability to inhibit the growth and even kill oral pathogens. In one study that investigated the effects of ginger and antibiotics on the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and S. pyreus infections, ginger extract emerged as being potentially superior. Ginger has also shown to have an antibacterial effect on respiratory and periodontal infections.

4. Pure Raw Honey

Honey play Raw Honey (Rtv oslo)
 

Honey has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. It is particularly honoured for its complex antibacterial properties due to its high sugar concentration, hydrogen peroxide, low pH, methylglyoxal and peptide bee defensin.

Microbial resistance to honey has never been reported, which makes it a timeless remedy for infections and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

5. Cabbage

People often discard these if they’re bruised, but cabbage is a powerhouse of vitamins A, C, and Bs, says Balis. Cut the leaves into thin strips and toss into a stir fry or soup for added flavor. play Cabbage (Photograph by Getty Images)
 

Cabbage has shown the ability to combat bacteria. Cabbage juice has traditionally been used as a cancer inhibitor and protective agent against radiation exposure, much owing to its antibacterial qualities.

Because of this, cabbage is also effective in detoxifying the liver, bladder, and colon.

6. Horseradish (Ewe Igbale, Moringa, Zogale, Okwe Oyigbo)

Horseradish has been used to help treat urinary tract infections and lung infections and in Germany is known as one of the best anti-microbial foods you can consume.

7. Cranberry Juice

One cup of whole cranberries contains 46 calories, 4.27 grams of sugar, and 3.6 grams of dietary fiber, as well as 19 percent of the daily recommended amount of Vitamin C, according to the USDA . Cranberries are one of the only fruits to contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), a type of polyphenol that help cleanse and purify your bod. play Cranberry (Photograph by Getty Images)
 

Cranberry juice kills bacteria and also helps in relieving the irritation or pain the person is experiencing. Besides consuming fresh cranberry juice, an individual may also choose to take cranberry supplements. Berries, particularly cranberries, also help ward off urinary tract infections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 DIY Recipe How to make you own chin chinbullet
2 Meat Kebab Recipes and Steps for Making Suya in Nigeriabullet
3 Culture & Traditions 7 unusual cultures around the worldbullet

Related Articles

NightLife I attended a Latin rave and it feels like I've been wasting my life
Culture & Traditions 7 unusual cultures around the world
Laetitia Ky This Ivorian artist is doing incredible things with her hair
Vacation Why Nigeria should be your perfect travel destination this year
DIY How to make Davido's Banana smoothie
The Amaros Exhibition of art and poetry [PHOTOS]
Outdoor Adventure 7 spots for nature lovers in Nigeria
Pulse List 5 budget-friendly dinners for the Nigerian bachelor
Wild & Free A Millennials guide to being young in Lagos
Vacations 5 stunning Island vacations Nigerians can take without a visa

Travel, Arts & Culture

Salsa Dancing
NightLife I attended a Latin rave and it feels like I've been wasting my life
Painting your room? Avoid these 9 common mistakes
Plascon Painting your room? Avoid these 9 common mistakes
World class wines, from Spain, crafted for Nigeria
Dominio Del Rey Wine World class wines, from Spain, crafted for Nigeria
Escape to Nigeria for a vacation
Vacation Why Nigeria should be your perfect travel destination this year