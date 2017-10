Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases are infectious diseases that spread from person to another through intimate, sexual contact.

As important as it is for you to see a doctor, you should also include these foods in your daily meal.

Below are some foods that can help you combat those nasty and painful as hell STDs:

1. Garlic

Garlic is well-known for its natural healing properties, and it contains antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties. This immune-boosting herb also has a chemical compound called allicin which inhibits growth and even kills germs. To really gain the benefits of this natural remedy, professionals say to eat 1 to 2 bulbs of raw garlic per day.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral as well as being a good safe lubricant for sensitive skin. Coconut oil also contains a medium chain fatty acid called lauric acid that lends coconut its antibacterial properties. Using a natural lubricant such as coconut oil will help reduce this risk.

3. Ginger

Ginger has exhibited the ability to inhibit the growth and even kill oral pathogens. In one study that investigated the effects of ginger and antibiotics on the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus and S. pyreus infections, ginger extract emerged as being potentially superior. Ginger has also shown to have an antibacterial effect on respiratory and periodontal infections.

4. Pure Raw Honey

Honey has been used for centuries for medicinal purposes. It is particularly honoured for its complex antibacterial properties due to its high sugar concentration, hydrogen peroxide, low pH, methylglyoxal and peptide bee defensin.

Microbial resistance to honey has never been reported, which makes it a timeless remedy for infections and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

5. Cabbage

Cabbage has shown the ability to combat bacteria. Cabbage juice has traditionally been used as a cancer inhibitor and protective agent against radiation exposure, much owing to its antibacterial qualities.

Because of this, cabbage is also effective in detoxifying the liver, bladder, and colon.

6. Horseradish (Ewe Igbale, Moringa, Zogale, Okwe Oyigbo)

Horseradish has been used to help treat urinary tract infections and lung infections and in Germany is known as one of the best anti-microbial foods you can consume.

7. Cranberry Juice

Cranberry juice kills bacteria and also helps in relieving the irritation or pain the person is experiencing. Besides consuming fresh cranberry juice, an individual may also choose to take cranberry supplements. Berries, particularly cranberries, also help ward off urinary tract infections.