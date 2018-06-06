Sites in Nigeria you shouldn't visit

news

Some places in Nigeria are full of intrigues and shrouded with mysteries that we can’t just explain them away.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, here’s a list of five sites that will spook you if you eventually go there.

1. The Juju of Arochukwu

The shrine of Ibini Ukpabi is located deep inside the forest in Abia state. The difficult conditions set by the keepers of the shrine have made it difficult for people to visit the site. The journey requires crossing a river and passing a point of no return. It also includes sacrifices to be performed.

The Oracle of Ibin Ukpabi and the chamber presence of Chukwu have remained the best-kept secret of the people of Arochukwu. It is believed that the shrine has been lost in time as no one knows where or how to find the shrine.

2. Evil Forests

No matter what a forest looks like, if locals tell you it is an evil forest, it is advisable not to step in there.

Throughout history, cultures around the world have created the concept of the evil forest, a dark, scary place where bad things happen and evil ones and society reject are cast to.