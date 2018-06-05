Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

news

With the location of Lagos close to the sea, it is only right that seafood restaurants abound everywhere.

Lagos is a haven for some of the freshest shrimps, fish, calamari, prawns and other seafood. If you’re planning to have a seafood date or dish, take a look at some of our favourite spots in town.

1. Sky Restaurant, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island

One of the most beautiful thing about dining at Sky restaurant is the amazing view from the tallest penthouse in Eko Hotel and one of the highest restaurants in the city of Lagos. Overlooking the beautiful metropolis and Eko Atlantic City, this restaurant is a must go to offering a wide range of seafood, as well as international, European and vegetarian-friendly cuisines.

2. BL Restaurant, 147 Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island

BL is ranked as the No1 Lebanese restaurant in Lagos with amazing Lebanese Food. They serve Lebanese, Mediterranean, Grill, Middle Eastern, Seafood, Eastern European and vegan options.

3. Ocean Basket, 35 Akin Adesola St, Victoria Island

Family-oriented Ocean Basket is a great place to enjoy a variety of seafood in Lagos with your family. The menu is amazing with stir-fry salmon, juicy prawns, crabs and delicious calamari rings.

4. Sailors Lounge,1 Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1

Nothing beats the views from the deck of sailors lounge. This tastefully furnished, relaxing and adventurous lounge with the ambience of a sea view is home to the first floating bar built on water in Nigeria.

It was built to capture the experience of floating atop the ocean for a mesmerizing experience. Enjoy a variety of seafood options as you bask close to the ocean.