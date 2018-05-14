Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to make watermelon slushy

Fruit Recipe Ever though of making watermelon slushy? Here's how

Watermelon slush is a water based fruit made with watermelon and fruit. It is easy to prepare and healthy for the boody.

Time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Juice

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One servings of watermelon slush contains 180 calories,

Ingredients

Watermelon
Milk
Ice cubes (optional)
Sugar or Honey

Recipe instruction

1 .Cut the watermelon into cubes, remove the seeds and freeze the watermelon

2. Put the frozen watermelon in a blender and blend it (if you're unable to get the watermelon frozen, you can just make use of the ice cubes).

3. Pour it into a cup and add the milk and sugar.

4. Stir properly.

Recipe yield

Watermelon is a rich source of vitamin C and other anti-oxidants that are beneficial to the body. The watermelon slush can be enjoyed by everone.

About

