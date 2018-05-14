How to make watermelon slushy

Watermelon slush is a water based fruit made with watermelon and fruit. It is easy to prepare and healthy for the boody.
One servings of watermelon slush contains 180 calories,
|Watermelon
|Milk
|Ice cubes (optional)
|Sugar or Honey
1 .Cut the watermelon into cubes, remove the seeds and freeze the watermelon
2. Put the frozen watermelon in a blender and blend it (if you're unable to get the watermelon frozen, you can just make use of the ice cubes).
3. Pour it into a cup and add the milk and sugar.
4. Stir properly.
Watermelon is a rich source of vitamin C and other anti-oxidants that are beneficial to the body. The watermelon slush can be enjoyed by everone.
